Good Samaritan killed in Thailand chain collision

A Good Samaritan van driver was killed when he stopped to help a broken down pickup driver but was crushed between the two vehicles after a third vehicle crashed into them in Nonthaburi early on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened at about 1am on the bridge over Lam Ree Canal on the outbound Kanchanapisek road in Tambon Bang Bua Thong of Nonthaburi's Bang Bua Thong district.

The van driver was identified as Sompong Huadsri, 38, a resident of Bang Bua Thong district. Police arrested the six-wheel truck driver, Amornchai Somnoi, 37, and charged him with reckless driving causing death.

Sompong was crushed between a pickup truck, driven by Pinet Sarawattranon, 35, and his own van. Pinet told police that his pickup broke down on the bridge and a relative drove his sedan to the scene to use its headlights to light up the area while Pinet tried to start his pickup. Sompong volunteered to help and parked in front of Pinet's pickup to tow it off the bridge.