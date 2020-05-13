Good Samaritan in Thailand sets up pantry, alarmed after people demand more food

A do-gooder who set up a pantry in front of his home to provide food for the poor got scared after people arrived at the gate of his house, shouting and demanding that he donate more food.

A former resident of Hat Yai, who currently lives in Bangkok, posted a picture on his Facebook page on Monday (May 11) - taken from surveillance cameras at his friend's house - along with a caption explaining that his friend installed the pantry in front of his house and put up a sign inviting the less fortunate to take food from it.

But later, as rain fell, the man was forced to take the pantry back into his house but he left the sign there. At 2.50pm, his maid called while he was outside, saying about eight people were at his house demanding food.

Some of them kept ringing the house bell in frustration because they saw the sign and hoped there would be some food available, but when they saw there wasn't any they refused to leave until they got what they wanted.

The Facebook post added that those donating food to shared pantries had to be more careful and manage the situation better so that they are not hit in a similar manner.

