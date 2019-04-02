Good Samaritans hand out thousands of N95 face masks in smog-bound Chiang Mai

Many good Samaritans are now handing out N95 face masks in Chiang Mai in a bid to help locals brave it through the ongoing serious haze crisis.

"We didn't know each other before. But we are ready to do good things for society together. Thank you Tide the Handsome for supplying 10,000 N95 face masks," Thana Lucksanapirak announced on Facebook, as he tagged two other persons in his post on Monday.

Included were photos of them handing out N95 masks for free on Chiang Mai streets.

The level of fine dust particles in Chiang Mai's air has consistently been above safe limits for the past few months, sometimes extremely so, but even worse is the fact that no end is yet in sight.

The high amount of PM2.5 particles - particulate matter smaller than 2.5 millimetres in diameter - has continued to linger, threatening people's health. Long exposure to PM2.5 particles can cause many health problems, and the World Health Organisation has described such particles as carcinogenic.

ALSO READ: Thailand urged to declare emergency in Chiang Mai as air pollution hits 'disastrous' levels