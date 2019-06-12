Grab Indonesia to take action against users who prank riders by cancelling food orders

In Indonesia, a huge amount of "prank ojol" YouTube videos or pranks on Grab riders have emerged, raising concerns and anger among other users on social media.

The prank, which has been labelled as "cruel" and "heartless", has prompted Grab Indonesia to announce that it will be taking action against the accounts of customers who pull such practical jokes on their riders, according to CNBC Indonesia.

"We will also be observing the activity of such customers and take stern action such as suspending or deactivating the account, if it has been proven that they were placing fake orders," the company said in a statement to CNBC Indonesia.

In the same report, the company also urged customers to appreciate the hard work that its riders go through in their daily routine.

Ojol is a local term for "ojek online". In most of the videos with "prank ojol" content, a YouTuber would place an order through the Grab app for a huge amount of food.

As the rider is about to arrive with the delivery, the YouTuber would then call the rider directly to cancel the order.

The YouTuber would then secretly record the rider's reaction and post the video of his/her ordeal on the video platform.

Some riders have reacted with tears and frustration as a cancelled order means not only time wasted but also a huge loss of income as the riders then have to bear the cost of the cancelled food order.

This is because Grab in Indonesia allows for cash payments upon delivery.