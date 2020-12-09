Grab Thailand pulls driver who flashed gun, threatened netizens

Grab Thailand has dismissed one of its drivers for posting threatening social media messages along with photos of himself wearing a Grab jacket and wielding a gun.

The company on Tuesday said it had “suspended the account of a driver-partner with immediate effect” for violating Grab’s security and safety protocols.

Grab said its own investigation found the driver had used profanity, verbal sexual harassment, malicious communication, and had threatened people via social media.

The company said it is now considering whether to take legal action against the culprit.