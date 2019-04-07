Grandfather finds lifeless granddaughter inside bathtub in West Java

A girl who had gone missing for four days was found dead in a rented house not far from her home in Cinangka, Cipayung Girang village, Megamendung district in Bogor regency on Tuesday.
Bogor Police spokesperson Adj. Comr. Ita Puspita Lena said the victim's grandfather, Didin, 60, discovered the body of 7-year-old Fira Angella Nurhidayah at about 7 p.m. when he smelled a rotten scent just outside of the house rented by a person with the initial H.
Didin, who sensed something was suspicious, broke into the house and went to the bathroom to see something covered by clothing inside the bathtub.
He lifted the clothing, only to find his lifeless granddaughter, police said.
After receiving reports from locals, Megamendung Police went to the location to inspect the scene. The police gathered evidences in the form of a blue bed sheet, a wooden ladle and the girl's pants. When the police arrived at the scene, H was not at home. "We are currently investigating the case of Fira Angella Nurhidayah's death," said Megamendung Police chief Adj. Comr. Asep Darajat According to Didin, Fira went missing on Saturday. The girl's corpse was taken to Ciawi hospital to undergone an autopsy.
