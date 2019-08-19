Grandma in Thailand calls police after student refuses to take exam

PHOTO: Facebook/Thailand Police Story
The Star/Asia News Network

A grandmother in Thailand's Udon Thani province called the police when her grandson refused to wake up for school, China Press reported.

It was reported that the secondary student did not want to sit for an exam scheduled for that day.

Frustrated, the granny cried and pleaded with local police for help. Two policemen dropped by and managed to persuade the boy to go to school.

One of the policemen sent him to school on his motorbike.

The story, which was posted on a Facebook group named Thailand Police Story on Aug 6, was shared more than 8,700 times and garnered over 13,000 likes.

Thais praised both the grandmother and the policemen for their role, saying it highlighted the importance of education.

หากอาการทางใจผมดีขึ้น ผมสิบืนไปโรงเรียนดอกหนา วันนี้ 6 ส.ค.62 ขณะ ด.ต.สุเวศน์ ศรีสุข และ ด.ต.เจด็จ เพชรวิชิต ตำรวจจราจร...

Posted by Thailand Police Story on Monday, 5 August 2019
More about
Education and Schools viral

TRENDING

Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Malaysian man collapses and dies after running after girlfriend following argument
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Gardens by the Bay murder: Leslie Khoo sentenced to life imprisonment for killing lover, burning her body
Gardens by the Bay murder: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing lover, burning her body
This TikTok clip of a twirling cat is the purest thing on the internet right now
This TikTok clip of a twirling cat is the purest thing on the internet right now
British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Three men arrested after fight breaks out at Redhill Close
Three men arrested after fight breaks out at Redhill Close
8 surprising things you didn&#039;t know about celebrity mum Stefanie Sun
8 surprising things you didn't know about celebrity mum Stefanie Sun
Missing man&#039;s body found a day after he fell into water near Punggol Point Jetty
Missing man's body found a day after he fell into water near Punggol Point Jetty
National Day Rally 2019: 8 things to know about PM Lee Hsien Loong&#039;s speech
National Day Rally 2019: 8 things to know about PM Lee Hsien Loong's speech
Teen threatens to kill ex, breaks into her home and steals her stuff
Teen threatens to kill ex, breaks into her home and steals her stuff
From Alan Tam to Sandy Lam, 10 of Canto-pop&#039;s original stars: where are they today?
From Alan Tam to Sandy Lam, 10 of Canto-pop's original stars: where are they today?

LIFESTYLE

5 bakeries selling artisanal sourdough and pastries in Singapore
5 bakeries selling artisanal sourdough and pastries in Singapore
5 reasons why my first child will likely be my last
Confession of a Singaporean: Why my first child will likely be my last
6 places to go in Taipei that&#039;s not Shilin, Ximending or 101
6 places to go in Taipei that's not Shilin, Ximending or 101
Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes
Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

TV host Janet Hsieh suffers miscarriage while filming, reveals she had to pull foetus out
TV host Janet Hsieh suffers miscarriage while filming, reveals she had to pull foetus out
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO
Buckle Up: Felicia Chin surprised Jeffrey Xu in Shanghai but it turned out disastrous
Buckle Up: Felicia Chin surprised Jeffrey Xu in Shanghai but it turned out disastrous
Top Singapore photographer Chuando Tan, 53, has sex scene in first lead role in movie
Top Singapore photographer Chuando Tan, 53, has sex scene in first lead role in movie

SERVICES