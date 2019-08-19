Grandma in Thailand calls police after student refuses to take exam

A grandmother in Thailand's Udon Thani province called the police when her grandson refused to wake up for school, China Press reported.

It was reported that the secondary student did not want to sit for an exam scheduled for that day.

Frustrated, the granny cried and pleaded with local police for help. Two policemen dropped by and managed to persuade the boy to go to school.

One of the policemen sent him to school on his motorbike.

The story, which was posted on a Facebook group named Thailand Police Story on Aug 6, was shared more than 8,700 times and garnered over 13,000 likes.

Thais praised both the grandmother and the policemen for their role, saying it highlighted the importance of education.