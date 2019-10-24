Greenpeace flies banners criticising government as Jokowi's Cabinet sworn in

Environment activists of Greenpeace Indonesia are determined not to leave the newly sworn Cabinet unchecked and are revisiting the #ReformasiDikorupsi (reform being corrupted) campaign, referring to the hashtag of the student protests against the government last month.

Jakarta's residents woke up on Wednesday morning to see two yellow banners attached to two important landmarks, the Dirgantara Monument in Tebet, South Jakarta and the Selamat Datang Monument in the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta.

Located at the busiest roads in Jakarta, the banners were seen clearly by perhaps millions of commuters that day.

Arie Rompas, the forest campaigners team leader for Greenpece Indonesia, confirmed to The Jakarta Post that the NGO wanted to remind President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, who was beginning his second term in office, as well as his new Cabinet, to prioritize tackling dirty energy issues and forest conservation.

"We chose today to deliver our message as President Jokowi has just taken his oath three days ago and today is the announcement of the new Cabinet," he said in a text message on Wednesday.

"We want to say to the elected President and the Cabinet members who will help the President to prioritize [tackling] the dirty energy issue from the coal mining industry and to save our forests," he said.

In the press release made available to the Post, Greenpeace outlined grim deforestation data, noting that from 2014 to 2018 some 3 million hectares of land had been deforested to make way for various businesses. Also, fossil fuels, especially coal, still dominate the national energy supply, making up 58 per cent of it.

Lawan Perusak Hutan, Orang Baik Pilih Energi Baik!



Hi semua, Indah salah satu pemanjat Greenpeace yang beraksi di Tugu Pancoran, punya pesan untuk kita semua, terutama pemerintah agar lindungi masa depan Indonesia lebih serius lagi. Yuk dukung di https://t.co/LCCJm4NzoZ pic.twitter.com/gEFwDJvZMx — Greenpeace Indonesia (@GreenpeaceID) October 23, 2019

"Deforestation and the massive use of fossil fuel are the biggest cause of greenhouse gas emissions in Indonesia, despite the fact that Indonesia has ratified the Paris Agreement to decrease carbon emissions by 29 per cent [if unaided] or by 41 per cent with International aid by 2030," the release said.

The release also pointed out Jokowi's failure to fulfil his promise in 2015 that he would stop forest and peatland fires within three years. In fact, 3.4 million hectares of land had been burned between 2015 and 2018, sending severe smog over Sumatra and Kalimantan, Greenpeace said, while palm oil and pulp and paper industry owners, who mostly control the burned areas, have not yet been properly sanctioned.

Arie said that a number of activists who are trained in climbing had attached the yellow banners to the tops of the two monuments at 3 a.m.