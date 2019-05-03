Careers

Grenade found inside hotel room in Philippines

PHOTO: Quezon City Police District
Cathrine Gonzales
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
May 03, 2019

MANILA - Personnel from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) bomb squad on Wednesday secured an MK2 fragmentation grenade that was found at a hotel in Quezon City, police said Friday.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), a certain Peter Thairo Trilam, 24, checked-in with a friend at the hotel in Barangay Loyola Heights at around 6pm on Wednesday and discovered a black pouch on a kitchen shelf inside their room.

Trilam and his friend then opened the pouch and discovered the grenade inside.

Hotel security personnel then coordinated with the Anonas Police Station who conducted an ocular investigation of the hotel and later called the QCPD bomb squad for assistance.

Police said the grenade was turned over to officers of the QCPD bomb squad, who said that the grenade was live when it was discovered.

An investigation of the incident continues, police said.

