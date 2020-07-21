Grieving Thai mother fears black magic after foetus stolen from tomb

A couple in Nonthaburi province say the body of their dead fetus has been stolen from the local cemetery.

Patcharaporn Lapang, 32, and her husband Pong Khonmeekao, 29, told police on Sunday that the remains of their 5-month-old son, Pumin, were taken from Bang Bua Thong Cemetery together with other two dead fetuses that were placed in the same tomb.

Pong said his wife lost the baby after falling on the stairs. They took the body to the cemetery on July 16 before returning the next day for the funeral rite only to find the corpse had disappeared.

The mother told media she was already devastated over the death of her unborn baby, and losing the body made it even worse. She feared someone might have stolen the corpses to use in black magic rituals, as a fortune teller had warned her this might happen.

Police said they found no signs of the babies in the tomb, adding that the thief or thieves had removed the bones and even cleaned a bloodstain on the wall.