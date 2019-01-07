The group trying to stop us all being terrible tourists

Wong Kim-fan, a part-time lecturer in the philosophy of travel at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), first learned about the Silk Road as a 14-year-old high-school pupil when a substitute teacher played a documentary exploring long-lost civilisations along the ancient trade route.

Mesmerised, he immediately planned a trip to northern China. It was the first time Wong, who was raised in a working-class family, had ventured outside his hometown of Hong Kong.

"Learning history is just not the same once you've personally been to the places in the textbooks," says Wong, whose adventure inspired a lifelong passion for travelling.

Nearly two decades and countless trips later, Wong combined his own experiences under a theoretical framework to study why people travel today. He arrived at some disturbing findings.

There has been a huge transformation in how and why people travel, he observes.

With the rise of the middle class in emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil, millions more people have the luxury of taking a holiday abroad. Budget airlines, which have undergone rapid expansion in the past decade, enable frequent flying, justifying even weekend international getaways.

Then there is social media, where influencers flaunt their globetrotting careers as glamorous, desirable lifestyles and encourage others to try it. Instagram has become not just a platform to document your travel, but the reason why people do it in the first place.

All these trends have contributed to what Wong foresaw as an alarming phenomenon - a massive surge in global travel. This is backed up by data from the United Nations' World Tourism Organisation, which predicted in 2010 that international tourist arrivals would reach 1.4 billion in 2020 - but that figure was reached last year, two years early.

Wong has co-founded an initiative called Civil Wayfarers to promote ethical travel through education. His partners, Rubio Chan Shing-kwan and Jamie Cheung Chun-wa, run GLO Travel - a company that organises tours to unusual destinations such as North Korea, Kazakhstan and Iran - while media veteran Allan Au Ka-lun is their consultant.

GLO Travel founders Rubio Chan (left) and Jamie Cheung at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Photo: South China Morning Post

The initiative kicked off in May with a series of talks on topics including whether attractions can be replicated elsewhere in light of the Notre Dame cathedral fire in Paris. They were fully booked within hours and more are being planned.

In the pipeline are detailed guidelines on best practices when visiting certain countries, with Wong and others writing from their own experience based on careful research.

"Many [suggestions from others] encourage people to support local businesses, but tourists can easily go to what look like local restaurants and stores only to realise they are part of a global chain," Wong says. "We identify actual local markets and businesses for you, where your consumption actually goes into the pockets of residents."

Another guideline: "Don't haggle if you are in a poverty-stricken country."

Mainland Chinese tourists taking pictures at the Chinese University of Hong Kong's Pavilion of Harmony - a scenic spot that is becoming increasingly less harmonious thanks to visitors.

Photo: South China Morning Post

Some of the funds raised by Civil Wayfarers from its talks are donated to local NGOs. The remainder goes toward sponsoring disadvantaged Hong Kong children to travel abroad. This is to change what Wong calls the "exposure gap", where students from privileged backgrounds get to travel far and wide while "some raised in [Hong Kong's northern] Tin Shui Wai [district] have never even been to Hong Kong Island".

"Being able to travel is actually a huge blessing," Wong says. "So if we can gather the power of those who can afford to do so, we can make an impact."

Civil Wayfarers hopes to change not just how tourists see other countries, but more importantly, how they see themselves. Tourists, Wong says, are increasingly seeing themselves not as visitors in other people's territories, but as customers who expect to be served and entertained.

"The biggest problem with travelling now is that people are not aware of the impact they are having," Wong says. "They think of it only in positive terms - that their consumption is contributing to the local economy - without realising how insignificant that actually is, or the negative effect their presence and behaviour can bring."

Tourists at the famous Trevi Fountain and Piazza di Trevi in Rome, Italy, where it is traditional to throw coins over the shoulder into the water.

Photo: Pixabay

To get his point across, we meet at CUHK's Pavilion of Harmony, a scenic spot on campus that offers an unobstructed view over the Tolo Harbour in Hong Kong's rural New Territories. These days, however, harmony is rarely experienced here. Instead, enthusiastic photo-takers and tourists constantly stream by, leading to complaints from students living nearby. The situation was made worse when the pavilion began to feature on lists of Hong Kong's top Instagram spots.

This is but a small example of what is happening on a much larger scale around the world, Wong points out.