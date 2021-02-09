Gun-wielding school principal quits over underage sex allegations

The principal of a school in Songkhla province has resigned after pulling out a gun in morning assembly last week and in response to allegations of having a sexual relationship with one of his students.

Sayan Chaleepol, 60, pulled out a gun during morning assembly on Thursday (Feb 4) after learning that the mother of a Grade 9 student had filed a police complaint against him.

Sayan will initially face charges of illegal possession of a weapon and having sex with a minor if investigators can prove the man had intercourse with the student. Results of the examination are expected this week.

Secondary Educational Service Area Office 16 announced on Monday that Sayan had resigned on Friday, effective from next Monday.

The student’s mother had told the press that the alleged affair had started at the beginning of this year and that her daughter had visited the principal at his home.

She said she met Sayan earlier this week and demanded he quit and leave the area. However, the principal denied the allegation, so she had no choice but to take the issue to police.