Gunmen in Philippines shoot soon-to-wed teachers: Man dies, woman hurt

PHOTO: Pixabay
Villamor Visaya Jr.
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Apr 03, 2019

TUGUEGARAO CITY - Two teachers, who were scheduled to wed on April 8, were shot Monday night inside their home in Ballesteros town at Cagayan province, police said.

Mark Alvin Sison and Olivia Turingan were preparing their invitation cards when they were shot through an open window of the house.

Sison died from a chest wound while Turingan is under observation at a hospital.

Police Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Manalan, Ballesteros police investigator, said they have arrested one of the suspects, Lonfelo Duyan, and is searching for his cousin, security guard Arnold Ubarre.

Ubarre and Duyan allegedly had an altercation with Turingan's father. Duyan denied attacking the couple.

