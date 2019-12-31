Hailstorms damage over 700 houses in Chiang Mai

More than 700 houses were reportedly damaged by hailstorms on Sunday evening (Dec 29) in the Yangkram subdistrict of Doi Lo district in Chiang Mai province, said the district's chief officer Wijai Penpattanakul, adding that over 100 rai of farmlands were also hit.

"We have dispatched more than 100 district officials and military personnel to survey the damages to people's houses in the area and provide immediate assistance," he said.

The Longan plantations, he said, bear the brunt of damages as the crop is starting to bear fruits.

Wijai said since Monday morning (Dec 30), over 100 local residents had volunteered to help personnel from the Army District 33 and Natural Disaster Mitigation Center in repairing roofs with construction materials provided by Yangkram Municipality.