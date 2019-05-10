Han Ji-seong's husband says doesn't know why she exited vehicle

The husband of the recent expressway accident victim denied knowing why his wife exited the vehicle, which led to two consecutive human-vehicle collisions and resulted in her death, Gimpo Police Station said Thursday.

The victim, identified by local media Wednesday as actress Han Ji-sung, died after being struck by a taxi and an SUV at around 4 a.m. Monday on the Incheon Airport Expressway in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, according to police.

Han's husband, who was in the passenger seat, told police he exited the car to relieve himself after stopping the vehicle in the middle lane of the three-way expressway.

In the investigation that followed, police said the husband was not able to provide any reason why he and his wife had decided to stop the vehicle in the middle lane rather than pull off into the shoulder of the expressway. He also denied knowing why she would have exited the car, police added.

Dashcam footage shows that the collisions occured a few seconds after the husband ran off to the bushes on the roadside.

The husband told police he had had drinks with acquaintances before the accident. However, he said he "didn't see" if his wife, who was driving, had also consumed alcohol.

A primary autopsy report by the National Forensic Service noted "multiple injuries all over the (victim's) body." The official results will be available in two weeks.