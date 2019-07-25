Hanoi woman shaves head of teen over affair with her husband

SHAVED and shamed - that was the strategy taken by a salon owner who shaved off the hair of a teenage girl in Saigon after finding out that she was having an affair with her husband.

A video of the incident showing the 15-year-old yelling as her hair was being shorn has gone viral online.

Citing Vietnamese media, China Press reported that the woman had caught both of them having sex in her shop and decided to shame them on cyberspace.

In the video, she is seen grabbing the girl's head and shaving chunks of her hair off with an electric hair clipper. The police later detained the three for questioning.

According to a lawyer in Saigon, the man will be charged with statutory rape as the girl is a minor.

ALSO READ: Man abducts woman in Malaysia after failed love affair