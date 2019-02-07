Happy birthday: Free driver's license for West Java residents born on July 1

Residents of Depok, West Java, who were born on July 1 can now get their driver's license (SIM) for free in honour of the National Police's 73rd anniversary, also called Bhayangkara Day.

"We have a free of charge programme for the issuance and extension of driver's licenses for Depok residents [born on July 1]," Depok Police traffic unit head Comr. Sutomo said on Monday as quoted by kompas.com.

"Depok residents whose driver's licenses expire today [Monday] are also eligible for the programme."

The requirements to apply for a driver's license in Depok are a city-based e-ID card (e-KTP) and a medical clearance letter. The applicant must also pass a written and driving tests.