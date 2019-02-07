Happy birthday: Free driver's license for West Java residents born on July 1

Residents of Depok, West Java, who were born on July 1 can now get their driver's license (SIM) for free in honour of the National Police's 73rd anniversary, also called Bhayangkara Day.
"We have a free of charge programme for the issuance and extension of driver's licenses for Depok residents [born on July 1]," Depok Police traffic unit head Comr. Sutomo said on Monday as quoted by kompas.com.
"Depok residents whose driver's licenses expire today [Monday] are also eligible for the programme."
The requirements to apply for a driver's license in Depok are a city-based e-ID card (e-KTP) and a medical clearance letter. The applicant must also pass a written and driving tests.
Sutomo said the standard of procedure during the programme was still the same as other operational days. "The operational standards are still the same for today. However, we will take care of the costs." Sutomo invited all of the city's residents who were born on July 1 to apply for a license at the traffic unit of the Depok Police. "For all Depok residents having their birthday today [Monday], please come and get your driver's license, today free of charge," said Sutomo.
Read also
Sutomo said the standard of procedure during the programme was still the same as other operational days.
"The operational standards are still the same for today. However, we will take care of the costs."
Sutomo invited all of the city's residents who were born on July 1 to apply for a license at the traffic unit of the Depok Police.
"For all Depok residents having their birthday today [Monday], please come and get your driver's license, today free of charge," said Sutomo.