Happy birthday: Free driver's license for West Java residents born on July 1

PHOTO: Unsplash
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Residents of Depok, West Java, who were born on July 1 can now get their driver's license (SIM) for free in honour of the National Police's 73rd anniversary, also called Bhayangkara Day.

"We have a free of charge programme for the issuance and extension of driver's licenses for Depok residents [born on July 1]," Depok Police traffic unit head Comr. Sutomo said on Monday as quoted by kompas.com.

"Depok residents whose driver's licenses expire today [Monday] are also eligible for the programme."

The requirements to apply for a driver's license in Depok are a city-based e-ID card (e-KTP) and a medical clearance letter. The applicant must also pass a written and driving tests.

Sutomo said the standard of procedure during the programme was still the same as other operational days.

"The operational standards are still the same for today. However, we will take care of the costs."

Sutomo invited all of the city's residents who were born on July 1 to apply for a license at the traffic unit of the Depok Police.

"For all Depok residents having their birthday today [Monday], please come and get your driver's license, today free of charge," said Sutomo.

More about

police INDONESIA
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man at Orchard Towers dies from injuries; police cordon seen near building&#039;s entrance
Man at Orchard Towers dies from injuries; police cordon seen near building's entrance
Forget JB, here&#039;s 5 reasons why you&#039;re better off choosing Batam for your next quick getaway
Forget JB, here's 5 reasons why you're better off choosing Batam for your next quick getaway
Granddaughter of ah ma mistreated by maid: &#039;She was treated like s***&#039;
Granddaughter of ah ma mistreated by maid: 'She was treated like s***'
From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship
From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him
Motorcyclists in India escape death after tiger chase
Motorcyclists in India escape death after tiger chase
&#039;Sorry for your loss&#039;: Man quits job by handing boss condolence card
'Sorry for your loss': Man quits job by handing boss condolence card
Chinese eco park forced to stay shut after tourists strip away all its lotus flowers
Chinese eco park forced to stay shut after tourists strip away all its lotus flowers
New GrabShare service with slightly cheaper fares in return for five-minutes wait time
New GrabShare service with slightly cheaper fares in return for five-minutes wait time
Catch Pikachu and friends dancing around Jewel Changi Airport only in July
Catch Pikachu and friends dancing around Jewel Changi Airport only in July
Carrie Wong confesses she&#039;s no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Carrie Wong confesses she's no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Johor crowns new premium durian that may taste even better than Mao Shan Wang
Johor crowns new premium durian that may taste even better than Mao Shan Wang

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 1-7: KOI drops $4.40 popcorn latte collab with Garrett&#039;s
Koi launches $4.40 Garrett popcorn tea latte
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
Off with their heels! Dior leads footwear revolution
Off with their heels! Dior leads footwear revolution
Christian Louboutin exhibition opening in Paris in 2020
Christian Louboutin exhibition opening in Paris in 2020

Home Works

6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

300 fans welcome Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
300 fans welcome My Love from the Star actor Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall

SERVICES