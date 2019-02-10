Hardline protesters vow to step up campaign after teenager shot

Peaceful and violent protesters alike vowed to be even more resolute in escalating their anti-government campaign in Hong Kong as they entered uncharted territory on Tuesday when a high-school student was hit by a live round fired by a policeman under attack.

The use of potentially lethal force came after a spate of police officers have drawn their service revolvers and either pointed them at their attackers or fired warning shots in the air over the past weeks of escalating clashes, threatening to take the chaos to a deadly new level.

Protesters called the shooting on Tuesday "a debt of blood" that would have to be paid, capping a day of all-out street violence across the city as they marked the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in China by attacking police, hurling petrol bombs, setting fires, vandalising government offices, trashing MTR stations and targeting businesses linked to the mainland.

"Don't grumble when protesters escalate their use of force. It is the police who resorted to using real bullets," said a frontline protester who gave his name only as Lam.

Another protester in his 20s, identifying himself by the surname Tsang, said it was time to ramp up the violence, noting that previous attempts had been stopped by peaceful peers.

"We are scared but there is no way out," he said.

Calling it a "day of grief", radical protesters rampaged across more than a dozen districts, forcing the closure of nearly half the city's 91 MTR stations, as well as shopping centres and businesses on an unprecedented scale.

The scale and intensity of the vandalism and violence was the worst in nearly four months of anti-government protests, according to police sources.

One of the first major confrontations of the day broke out in Tuen Mun, when about a dozen riot police were outnumbered by protesters who beat them with umbrellas and sticks as they tried to free two demonstrators being detained by the officers.