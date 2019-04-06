Hazardous waste in Philippines shipped back to Hong Kong

Members of the environmental watchdog EcoWaste Coalition watch the departure of electronic waste for Hong Kong at Mindanao Container Terminal in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental province, on Monday. The cargo arrived at the port four months ago.
PHOTO: Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines - "This is a victory for the Filipinos."

Thus declared an official at Mindanao Container Terminal (MCT), who presided over a ceremony to ship back hazardous waste to Hong Kong.

"The export of this hazardous waste from Hong Kong in the guise of 'assorted electronic accessories' is illegal under the laws of Hong Kong and the Philippines and the Basel Convention," MCT subport collector John Simon told reporters on Monday.

"It's simple. They want to make us their dumping ground. But they did not prevail," Simon said.

The 2.56 tons of electronic waste from China's special administrative region were shipped back on the SITC Nagoya, which left the port on June 3, four months after the trash arrived.

The container consisted mainly of shredded gadget parts and plastic scraps, which were packed in 22 huge sling bags. It arrived at MCT in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental province, on Feb 2 and was put on hold by the Bureau of Customs-10 (BOC-10) for "misdeclaration."

Crowd Win Industrial Limited Corp. of Pasay City, the consignee, had said the shipment contained "assorted electronic accessories" but inspectors discovered that its actual contents were smashed components of electronic devices, according to the BOC regional office.

MISDECLARATION

On March 5, the BOC issued a warrant of seizure and detention against the company for violation of Section 1400 (misdeclaration) in relation to Section 117 (lack of import permit) of Republic Act No. 1086, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Had the Chinese trash not been intercepted by BOC authorities at the port, 70 more containers filled with the same type of waste would have entered the subport, Simon said.

He described the smell of the waste as "revolting," as these were considered "highly dangerous" to public health.

"In line with the mission of the [BOC] to strengthen efforts against smuggling and other customs fraud, we are returning this unlawful shipment to protect our nation's health and the environment," he said.

The environmental watchdog EcoWaste Coalition reminded the government not to allow the country to become the world's garbage dump.

MINDANAO NOT A GARBAGE BIN

The return of the waste to Hong Kong came on the heels of the departure of 69 containers of Canadian garbage, which had been in the Philippines in the last six years.

Mark Petalver, programme coordinator of the Davao City-based environmental group Interface Development Interventions Inc., said it was "very disturbing" to find illegal waste cargoes entering the country through the region's ports.

"This alarming trend is totally unacceptable and should discontinue as soon as possible. Mindanao is not a garbage bin," Petalver said.

By quickly returning the waste and skipping bureaucratic delay, the country is sending a clear warning to waste traffickers to stop sending foreign waste to the Philippines, said Aileen Lucero, EcoWaste Coalition national coordinator.

"We heave a sigh of relief as the entry of some 70 containers of similar trash was aborted with the seizure of this test cargo," Lucero said.

BASEL BAN AMENDMENT

The strong presence of local civil society groups in this important event, "indicates a growing concern among Mindanaoans against the use of the region's ports as entry points for waste imports from overseas," she added.

To protect the country from turning into a global dumping ground, the EcoWaste Coalition renewed its call for a comprehensive and immediate ban on waste imports and for the rapid ratification of the Basel Ban Amendment.

The amendment aims to prohibit the export of hazardous waste and other trash from developed to developing countries for any reason, including recycling.

Greenpeace also called for the ratification of the Basel Ban Amendment.

Greenpeace Southeast Asia-Philippines commended the government's quick action on the waste from Hong Kong and called for better regulations to prevent the country from turning into the world's dump.

"We see a pattern of misdeclaration, falsified documents, fake businesses and loose regulatory systems that allow this to happen," said Lea Guerrero, the group's country director.

Guerrero noted that the trash scandals indicated that the country was "wide open" to illegal waste importation.

BILL BANNING WASTE IMPORTS

A lawmaker whose province was the recipient of tons of trash from South Korea, Hong Kong and Australia has called for a total ban on the importation of waste.

Misamis Oriental Rep. Juliette Uy filed on Monday a bill banning the importation of "waste in their solid, liquid, organic, inorganic and other forms."

More about

PHILIPPINES Waste Management
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Father jailed for assaulting 5-year-old autistic boy who was &#039;playing roughly&#039; near his sons
Father jailed for assaulting 5-year-old autistic boy who was 'playing roughly' near his sons
BMW driver repeatedly reverses into Porsche while trying to enter parallel parking lot at Toa Payoh
BMW driver repeatedly reverses into Porsche while trying to enter parallel parking lot at Toa Payoh
Police step in after woman&#039;s complaint about paying nearly $327 for 3 durians in Penang goes viral
Police step in after woman's complaint about paying nearly $327 for 3 durians in Penang goes viral
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (June 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (June 2019)
Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Fire at Bangkok&#039;s Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
YouTuber sentenced to 15 months in jail after feeding beggar Oreos stuffed with toothpaste
YouTuber sentenced to 15 months in jail after feeding beggar Oreos stuffed with toothpaste
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to &#039;beg&#039; for $170,000
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to 'beg' for $170,000
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69
Chinese pianist Lang Lang marries 24-year-old fellow pianist
Chinese pianist Lang Lang marries 24-year-old fellow pianist
Singaporeans flock to JB for Hari Raya shopping
Singaporeans flock to JB for Hari Raya shopping

LIFESTYLE

Yoshinoya releases canned beef bowls for times of (real) emergency
Yoshinoya releases canned beef bowls for times of (real) emergency
Taiwanese bubble tea chain Milksha to open its first Southeast Asian outlet at Suntec City Mall
Taiwanese bubble tea chain Milksha to open its first Southeast Asian outlet at Suntec City Mall
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
Wash your hands after touching these 7 things
Wash your hands after touching these 7 things

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Nicholas Tse&#039;s sister has a baby girl, but who&#039;s the father?
Nicholas Tse's sister has a baby girl, but who's the father?
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia

SERVICES