Hazardous waste in Philippines shipped back to Hong Kong

Members of the environmental watchdog EcoWaste Coalition watch the departure of electronic waste for Hong Kong at Mindanao Container Terminal in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental province, on Monday. The cargo arrived at the port four months ago.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines - "This is a victory for the Filipinos."

Thus declared an official at Mindanao Container Terminal (MCT), who presided over a ceremony to ship back hazardous waste to Hong Kong.

"The export of this hazardous waste from Hong Kong in the guise of 'assorted electronic accessories' is illegal under the laws of Hong Kong and the Philippines and the Basel Convention," MCT subport collector John Simon told reporters on Monday.

"It's simple. They want to make us their dumping ground. But they did not prevail," Simon said.