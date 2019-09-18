Haze situation: Jokowi calls for culprits to be punished

PETALING JAYA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called for a crackdown on those responsible for forest fires in the republic.

He held a Cabinet meeting in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Sumatra, which is one of the worst haze-affected areas, to review measures to combat the fires.

"Strict action by way of penalty is needed for those who burn forests, whether they are corporations or individuals," he posted on Facebook yesterday following Monday night's meeting.

He directed Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency to expand the area for artificial rain and to deploy more personnel to battle the haze.

"The incidents of forest fires in Riau and its surrounding areas should not happen if the hotspots that emerged were extinguished early on, before it spread to become hundreds of other hotspots.

"The government agencies from the federal level right up to district level, and other security agencies, are actually capable of taking preventive measures (for the fires)," he said.

Indonesia has come under scrutiny for the haze caused by illegal slash-and-burn agricultural practices in the country.

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin and her Indonesian counterpart Siti Nurbaya have had different versions over the haze.

Siti Nurbaya claimed that the haze in Malaysia was caused by forest fires in Malaysia itself while Yeo said the data indicated otherwise.

Indonesia has defended its action against 30 firms, including four Malaysian companies, for causing some of the forest fires within its borders.