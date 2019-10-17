Haze in Sumatra worsens as locals hope for rain

PHOTO: AFP
Jon Afrizal
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Haze from ongoing forest and land fires continued to plague Jambi on Wednesday, despite the government's attempts to create artificial rain since Friday.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) and the Indonesian Military (TNI) have already spread around 100 tons of quicklime in the provinces of Jambi, Riau and South Sumatra over the past few days, but no rain has been forthcoming, even as the fires continue to burn.

"The last time we felt rain was in the last week of September," Wahidi, a resident of Sungai Bahar district, Muarojambi regency, told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday. "After that, nothing."

The United States Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a reading of 576 - categorized as "dangerous" - in nearby Palembang, South Sumatra, and a reading of 282 - categorized as "very unhealthy" - in Jambi itself.

The National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN) detected 531 hot spots in South Sumatra and 282 hot spots in Jambi on Wednesday.

Eva Susanti, head of the Disease Prevention and Control division of the Jambi Health Agency said haze and smog had resulted in an increase in acute respiratory infection (ISPA) cases.

According to Jambi Health Agency data, the number of ISPA sufferers in the province increased to 42,962 in August from 29,415 in July.

"We have prepared health posts in 206 Puskesmas [community health centres] spread out in 11 regencies and municipalities for residents who suffer from ISPA due to the fire," Eva said.

She added that the agency had also distributed 500,000 face masks as a short-term measure to combat ISPA.

"The long-term measure is to put out the fires that cause the haze," she said.

Residents expressed their skepticism that the fires could be prevented in the future.

"Haze [from forest fires] has happened every year since 1990," Jambi resident Arman said.

More about
INDONESIA haze

TRENDING

Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Trumpet trees, Singapore&#039;s sakura, flowering out of season in October due to rain after dry weather
Trumpet trees, Singapore's sakura, flowering out of season due to unusual weather
8 families find out they have been paying respects to the wrong graves for 39 years
8 families find out they have been paying respects to the wrong graves for 39 years
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you&#039;re not in Malaysia
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you're not in Malaysia
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
1MDB trial stalled as Najib a no-show
1MDB trial stalled as Najib a no-show
Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton&#039;s 50th-storey sky bridge
Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton's 50th-storey sky bridge
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you&#039;ll see today
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you'll see today
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Attacked for LGBT tweets, Tosh Zhang admits still learning to be public figure

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Worth it? Boba fans are paying up to $28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up - here&#039;s a look inside
$28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up? We visited so you don't have to
People&#039;s Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
People's Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview

Home Works

Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hamburglary: Passing motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver&#039;s burger
Hamburglary: Motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver's burger
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'

SERVICES