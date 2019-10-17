Haze in Sumatra worsens as locals hope for rain

Haze from ongoing forest and land fires continued to plague Jambi on Wednesday, despite the government's attempts to create artificial rain since Friday.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) and the Indonesian Military (TNI) have already spread around 100 tons of quicklime in the provinces of Jambi, Riau and South Sumatra over the past few days, but no rain has been forthcoming, even as the fires continue to burn.

"The last time we felt rain was in the last week of September," Wahidi, a resident of Sungai Bahar district, Muarojambi regency, told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday. "After that, nothing."

The United States Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a reading of 576 - categorized as "dangerous" - in nearby Palembang, South Sumatra, and a reading of 282 - categorized as "very unhealthy" - in Jambi itself.

The National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN) detected 531 hot spots in South Sumatra and 282 hot spots in Jambi on Wednesday.