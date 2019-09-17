Heavy rain for Bangkok and Thailand's east, south

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

A monsoon trough lies across the lower Central region, the upper South and the East on Monday, due to a low-pressure cell over Cambodia.

Meanwhile, a strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South and the upper Gulf.

The two events continue to generate rainfall in the lower Central, South and East of the country, while isolated heavy to very heavy rains are likely in the East and the South - particularly for Rayong, Chantaburi, Trad, Ranong, Phuket and Krabi.

People in those areas should be prepared for severe conditions. 

The North and Northeast can expect less rain.

Strong wind-caused waves around 2-3 metres high are expected in the upper Andaman and the upper Gulf, rising to 3 metres in height during thunder showers.

All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thunder showers while small boats should stay ashore through September 19.

Bangkok and the metropolitan region can expect scattered to fairly widespread thunder showers throughout this week, along with isolated heavy rain.

More about
Thailand Bangkok weather

TRENDING

Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it&#039;ll serve instant noodles
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it'll serve instant noodles
Married man jailed for upskirt videos, secretly filming women during sex
Married man jailed for upskirt videos, secretly filming women during sex
Teen who raped and robbed 53-year-old sex worker gets 7 years&#039; jail, caning
Teen who raped and robbed 53-year-old sex worker gets 7 years' jail, caning
Couple to be charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in Chin Swee Road flat
Couple to be charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in Chin Swee Road flat
MTR train carrying passengers in Hong Kong derails for first time
MTR train carrying passengers in Hong Kong derails for first time
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
Blackpink singer Jisoo spurs Son Heung-min on in Tottenham-Crystal Palace game in London
Blackpink singer Jisoo spurs Son Heung-min on in London game
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Nasi lemak eatery Coconut Club&#039;s co-founder dies at 40
Nasi lemak eatery Coconut Club's co-founder dies at 40

LIFESTYLE

500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment &amp; other deals this week
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment & other deals this week
Ghosting is horrible. Here&#039;s how to let people down gently
Ghosting is horrible. Here's how to let people down gently
A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it&#039;s proof you don&#039;t need to splurge on gown rentals
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it's proof you don't need to splurge on gown rentals

Home Works

This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner&#039;s grandmother
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner's grandmother
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
NSF saves man&#039;s life after he suddenly collapses on bus
NSF saves man's life after he suddenly collapses on bus

SERVICES