Heavy rain for Bangkok and Thailand's east, south

A monsoon trough lies across the lower Central region, the upper South and the East on Monday, due to a low-pressure cell over Cambodia.

Meanwhile, a strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South and the upper Gulf.

The two events continue to generate rainfall in the lower Central, South and East of the country, while isolated heavy to very heavy rains are likely in the East and the South - particularly for Rayong, Chantaburi, Trad, Ranong, Phuket and Krabi.

People in those areas should be prepared for severe conditions.

The North and Northeast can expect less rain.