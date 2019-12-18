Heavy rain causes inundation across Jakarta

Tuesday (Dec 17) Condition of Senayan when it rains today afternoon.
PHOTO: Instagram/bryankapelle
Vela Andapita
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Heavy downpour that started at around 1pm on Tuesday caused floods in several areas of the capital.

Inundation in some areas was rather high, prompting MRT Jakarta to temporarily close some gates around its underground stations. They also stopped operation of escalators at those gates.

"[We're shutting down and closing] escalators and gates A and D of Bundaran HI Station, gate D of Senayan Station, gates A and D of Istora Station, all gates of Setiabudi Station and gate C of Bendungan Hilir Station," the railway service operator announce through its Twitter account @mrtjakarta at 2:48 p.m.

Some people took pictures and videos of floods around them and posted them on their social media accounts.

Instagram account @jktinfo broadcast pictures showing water up to 30 centimeters deep on major thoroughfares in South Jakarta, such as Jl. HR Rasuna Said, Jl. Gatot Subroto and Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio.

A picture posted by @inijengoh shows the floodwater entering a building on Jl. Sudirman.

"[The inside of] Graha C*MB is flooded. The floodwater is clear like in Japan," the user said.

At 3pm, the Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) issued information on roads flooded by the heavy downpour on Tuesday afternoon.

Adding to the aforementioned roads, floods also hit Jl. Sudirman, Jl. Kapten Tendean, Jl. Denpasar Raya and Jl. Raya Pasar Kebayoran Lama in South Jakarta as well as Jl. Gerbang Pemuda, Jl. Gelora, Jl. Asia Afrika and Jl. Pangeran Diponegoro in Central Jakarta.

In East Jakarta, floods occurred on Jl. Raya Lapangan Tembak, Jl. Pulomas Raya, Jl. Pemuda Raya, Jl. Komodor Halim and Jl. Bojana Tirta.

In West Jakarta, meanwhile, floods were reported on Jl. Letjen S. Parman, Jl. Tanjung Duren Raya and Jl. Tubagus Angke.

"The inundation is under our control and gradually receding," BPBD spokesperson M. Ridwan said.

The Jakarta Water Resources Agency on its Twitter account posted a picture of the receding flood on Jl. Sudirman, particularly on the sidewalk in front of Atmajaya University at 3:26pm.

Inundation in front of the Plaza Senayan shopping mall on Jl. Asia Afrika had subsided by 3:30pm.

As of 4:30pm, the rain has not stopped and social media are being flooded with more photos and videos showing inundation across the capital.

More about
INDONESIA weather Floods Public transport disruptions

