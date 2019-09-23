Heavy rains forecast for Bangkok, 35 Thai provinces

Rapid changes in weather, thundershowers, heavy rains and gusts have been forecast for 36 provinces from September 22-26 by the Thailand Meteorological Department on Sunday (September 22).

The department attributed the weather conditions to a monsoon trough sitting over the Central, the East and the lower Northeast and a low pressure system over the South China Sea, while a moderate high-pressure system from China hung over the Northeast and the lower North.

The department said the sharp fall in temperature from Monday to Thursday would be caused by a moderate high-pressure system from China.

During September 23-26, the upper part of the country will experience lesser rainfall, but the temperature will drop sharply by 3-5 degrees Celsius, starting from the northeastern region and then spreading to the North and Central regions later.

Residents of these areas should be cautious about weather fluctuations and take regular care of their health, the department said.

The affected areas are as follows:

Sunday (September 22): thundershowers, heavy to very heavy rains, winds and strong gusts.

Northeast: Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya including Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Ranong provinces.