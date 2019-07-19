Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Krabi

PHOTO: The Nation Thailand/ANN
The Nation/Asia News Network

Several areas of Koh Lanta in Krabi province were hit by flash floods on Friday morning following heavy overnight rains, officials said.

Mountain run-offs hit several villages in Tambon Saladan, a key tourist destination of the island, tambon chief Kamol Kasikhoon said.

He said the main road in front of Phra Ae School had water about a metre high while Moo 2, Moo 3, and Moo 4 villages were hit by run-offs. Main roads in the villages were under water with the depth ranging from 30 centimetres to one metre.

The tambon chief said a house in Moo 3 village was also hit by a landslide but no one was injured.

Meanwhile, officials said the downtown area of Krabi's Muang district was also hit by flash floods on Friday morning.

The shopping areas there were under water almost a metre deep. Officials rushed to evacuate vehicles parked there.

ALSO READ: Monsoon rains wreak flood havoc across South Asia

More about

Flooding Thailand
