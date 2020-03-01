Helicopter ride from Jakarta to Bandung available for special price in January

PHOTO: Unsplash
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Private air transportation from Jakarta to holiday resorts in Anyer and Bandung is now being provided by PT Whitesky Aviation under a service called Helicity.

A one-way travel package by Helicity is available for a special price of Rp 13 million (S$1,200) until Jan. 20. Helicopters fly from BSD City Heliport in South Tangerang to Anyer in Banten and from Senayan Golf Club helipad in Jakarta to Dago Pakar in Bandung, West Java.

PT Whitesky Aviation director of marketing, business and development Ari Nirwanda, said that the normal price ranged from Rp 20 million to Rp 30 million.

"For the New Year, the special price is Rp 13 million. Afterwards, it will return to normal price of Rp 20 to 30 million for routes from Jakarta to Anyer and Jakarta to Bandung," Ari said as quoted by kompas.com. 

Ari said most passengers were foreign businessmen and families.

Helicity flights are served by Bell 505 helicopters with a capacity of 5 passengers including one pilot, a Bell 429 Luxury and an Airbus 130 with capacity of 6 passengers.

Ari said flights could take place at any time from daybreak to dusk. After 6 p.m., the helicopters would return to a hangar in Cibubur, East Jakarta.

However, flights may be cancelled during bad weather.

"If case of bad weather, such as during heavy rain and thunderstorms, we can postpone or cancel [the flight], and refund payments. Passenger safety is our priority," he said. 

More about
INDONESIA helicopter

TRENDING

f(x)&#039;s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli&#039;s death: &#039;I miss her a lot&#039;
f(x)'s Amber Liu speaks out on dark side of K-pop and bandmate Sulli's death: 'I miss her a lot'
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Joey Wong an &#039;ugly duckling&#039; and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Joey Wong an 'ugly duckling' and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life
It took 9 years, but this Malaysian man lost 85kg and reclaimed his life
Sengkang resident&#039;s $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Sengkang resident's $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
What you really should watch to invest well in the stock market
What you really should watch to invest well in the stock market
Would you use a cow dung face wash? They do in India
Would you use a cow dung face wash? They do in India

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution

Home Works

5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES