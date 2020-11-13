High-ranking Indonesian officials named in Supreme Court bribery trial

The names of several current and former top officials were mentioned during the hearing of a bribery case against former Supreme Court secretary Nurhadi and his son-in-law, Rezky Herbiyono.

Hengky Soenjoto, one of the witnesses, mentioned two high-ranking former police officials, namely former Jakarta Police chief Comr. Gen. Mochamad Iriawan and former National Police deputy chief and current State Intelligence Agency chief Gen. Budi Gunawan, in his testimony during a hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on Wednesday.

Hengky is the elder brother of Hiendra Soenjoto, who has been named a graft suspect by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in the same bribery case.

Hiendra, the director of PT Multicon Indrajaya Terminal (MIT) , who was captured only late last month after eight months on the run, allegedly paid Rp 45.7 billion (S$4.35 million) to Nurhadi in an attempt to gain favor in a dispute between MIT and another company.

Nurhadi and Rezky stood trial for allegedly accepting bribes in connection with three cases handled at the Supreme Court between 2011 and 2016.

Hengky said that his brother was having a legal problem and had asked him to connect Hiendra to several top officials, including Iriawan, known by his nickname Iwan Bule.

“At the time, there was a problem at the Jakarta Police headquarters, and Hiendra was briefly detained there, so I went to help my younger brother. He asked me to contact Haji Bakrie, a Madurese public figure, who was close with Iwan Bule and served as the Jakarta Police chief at the time,” he said in the hearing, kompas.com reported.

Hengky claimed that he did not know the exact reason for Hiendra’s detention. He said he only knew that a man named Azhar Umar had pressed charges against Hiendra on Jan. 5, 2015, over a reported disagreement regarding PT MIT’s commissioner shake-up after an extraordinary shareholders meeting.

He said Hiendra had also asked him to contact Budi Gunawan to help with his legal case, as he was told that Nurhadi knew Budi personally.

Hengky said he had also asked defendant Rezky for help, as the brothers knew that Rezky and Nurhadi knew many police officials.

“I was told to ask for help, so that my younger brother would be released from detention,” he testified.

Hengky also mentioned Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and former House of Representatives speaker Marzuki Alie in his testimony, saying that Hiendra had asked him to contact the two men to help suspend Hiendra’s detention at the Jakarta Police Headquarters.

Hengky claimed that his younger brother was close with Marzuki, who, he said, had given Hiendra a loan of up to Rp 6 billion to prevent his company PT MIT from declaring bankruptcy.

But the company later declared bankruptcy in 2017. Hiendra and Marzuki then established a new company named PT Intercon Terminal Indonesia, with Hiendra holding 55 percent of the shares and Marzuki the rest.

However, since Hiendra could not pay back his loans to Marzuki, Hengky said Marzuki had taken over all the company’s shares.