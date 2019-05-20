High-speed car chase in Hong Kong as police crack down on drink-driving

More than 450 cars were stopped by police in a clampdown on drink-driving on Saturday.

A Hong Kong driver was arrested for eight alleged offences on Saturday (May 18) after a high-speed chase with police, who also found suspected drugs in his car.

Officers tried to stop the motorist near the entrance of the Cheung Tsing Tunnel during an early morning crackdown on drink-driving across the southern New Territories, but the driver sped off.

Police gave chase in a pursuit that crossed Tsing Ma Bridge before the car crashed into the barrier of a car park on Ma Wan Road.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for furious driving, driving under the influence of drugs, drug trafficking, possession of instrument fit for the smoking of dangerous drug, taking conveyance without authority, driving without a licence, driving without third party insurance and driving without a valid vehicle licence.

Police found a small amount of a substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice, in a bag in the car, along with what was thought to be drug-smoking equipment.

The man reported feeling unwell and was sent to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung for treatment.

During the crackdown, code-named Quickchaser, the police inspected drivers of 455 cars, with five drivers failing a "pre-screening breath test" but able to pass the final test. Officers issued verbal warnings to those drivers.

Another two drivers failed breath tests and were arrested for drink-driving. They were released on bail and must check in with police in mid-June.

"The police will continue to enhance enforcement and crack down on speeding, drink-driving, illegal alteration of vehicles and other breaches to protect citizens' safety," the force said in a statement.

"We urge drivers not to challenge the law."

The crackdown was carried out by the enforcement and control division task force of the traffic branch of the New Territories South Regional Headquarters.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.