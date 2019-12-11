Hijabi sex manual author from Indonesia appears in condom ad, internet applauds

Bank employee, mother of two and Instagram influencer Citra Ayu Mustika has shocked and amused netizens with an advertisement for her book, Uncensored, that appeared in the online adult shop Asmaraku.com.

Citra, who wears a hijab, appeared in a banner ad showing a promotional bundle which consisted of her book, a box of condoms and a "joy kit", a bonus for those who buy the book through the website.

Twitter account @redditindonesia made fun of the ad in its post on Monday.

The website describes Citra's book as a set of "guidelines for solehot wives", a pun that combines the words solehah (pious woman) and 'hot', or sexy.

Netizens quickly pointed out another line in the ad -- a caption taken from Citra's book: "My hobby is travelling. His body is my favourite destination."

A mother of two, Citra is known for the bold posts on her Instagram account @olevelove.

She explores topics such as breastfeeding and post-natal sex.

She also shares sex tips with her more than 137,000 followers and uses the hashtag #teronglyf, referring to a terong (eggplant), which is the picture on her book cover.

Her followers, especially young mothers who related to her posts, commended the ad and Citra's boldness. They questioned the view that hijabi women should stay silent about sex.

Ih gemes. Ini bukan framing mbak2 hijab/kondom halal.



Dia @/olevelove, selebgram yg banyak share ttg ASI & pegiat(?) kehidupan seksual suami istri stlh punya anak.

Bold move sih sbg ibu-ibu berhijab ya.



Fyi, itu foto dia sendiri + bukunya + tagline-nya. https://t.co/kT6jdnx9NY — J Jasmine (@juliajasminee) November 10, 2019

"I am annoyed. This is not about hijabi women or halal condoms. She is @olevelove, an Instagram celebrity who has shared many things about breastfeeding and new parents' sex lives. This is a bold move for hijabi mothers. FYI, [in the ad] it is her own photo, her book and her tagline," Twitter user @juliajasminee said.

"And besides, is there anything wrong with a hijabi woman in a condom ad? Aren't we allowed to buy contraceptives?" she added.

Bukunya bagus, aku beli. Dan ternyata sex after babies memang sesulit dan seberat itu. Ga banyak yg mau angkat dan bahas topik gini dengan bahasa ringan kayak mak aji. Jadi ngga canggung lagi cari saran dan masukan terkait "hal tabu" tapi penting gini 😁 — Annisa Rismitanti (@nicahtwit) November 10, 2019

Another Twitter user @nicahtwit applauded the book which she said opened the discussion about sex after children, a topic not many people had dared to bring up.

Sex education in general in Indonesia is still frowned upon as it remains an uncomfortable subject for many parents in the country.

A few months earlier, teen drama film Dua Garis Biru attracted millions of viewers and was praised for exploring sex education, something that has been seen as a taboo in Indonesian society.