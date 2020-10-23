Hikers to be reported to police for taking nude pictures on Indonesia's Mount Gede

The management of Gunung Gede Pangrango National Park in West Java has planned to report two male hikers to the police for allegedly taking nude photos of themselves within the park.

The park’s spokesperson, Poppy Octadiyani, said the management had coordinated with the authorities to discuss the possibility of charging the two hikers under the Electronic Information and Transactions Law or the Pornography Law.

"We coordinated with the Cianjur Police’s Criminal Investigation Department [on Thursday] and the case is being investigated further," Poppy said on Thursday as reported by kompas.com.

The park management was currently collecting evidence and working toward identifying the two hikers, Poppy said.

"Their actions were against social and religious norms. They also violated the hiking standard operational procedures that forbid [hikers] from committing impolite, immoral or offensive acts [within the park grounds]," Poppy explained.

Pictures of the two male hikers posing naked in Alun-Alun Surya Kencana – a savanna area located within the park – recently made the rounds on social media.

Gunung Gede Pangrango National Park head Wahju Rudianto asked the two hikers to apologise to the public as the savanna was deemed sacred to the locals.

"The location is considered sacred for West Java residents, especially in Cianjur," Wahju said. "[The hikers] should apologise openly to West Java residents through their respective social media accounts."