Hiking trails to open along Korean demilitarized zone

South Korea has approved a budget to build hiking trails in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea.

The project is a follow up to an inter-Korean agreement made in September 2018 with the objective to turn the DMZ into a zone of peace, Lonely Planet reported.

The buffer zone separating the two Koreas is 250 kilometers long and 4 km wide. Three hiking trails will be built in Paju, Cheorwon and Goseong in the western, central and eastern part of the DMZ, respectively. By the end of April, outdoor enthusiasts can expect to hit the trails in Goseong.

The area has separated North and South Korea since 1953, and the two countries technically remain in conflict.

Since the DMZ is one of the most heavily fortified borders in the world, safety measures will be implemented. Hikers will be required to wear bulletproof vests and helmets, and they will be accompanied by military personnel.

Visitors wishing to explore the DMZ hiking trails will need to enter a draw available on the South Korean Ministry of Interior and Safety and the Korea Tourism Organisation's websites.