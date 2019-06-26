Ho Chi Minh City street vendors start accepting e-wallet payments

HO CHI MINH CITY - From morning to early afternoon Nguyễn Văn Chiêm in HCM City's District 1 is bustling with food vendors selling breakfast and lunch and customers coming to eat.

It is somewhat startling to see some of the vendors accepting payment by scanning QR codes using e-wallets since it is still a relatively new trend among street vendors in the city.

Nguyễn Thị Mai Hương, owner of a juice stall on the food street, told Việt Nam News that she had been accepting e-wallet payments since around Tết in early February, including Momo and GrabPay by Moca.

Though not many customers used them normally, some five or six people a day would pay using e-wallets during promotions from GrabPay, she said.

"It is convenient, it does not take a lot of time, I don't have to return any change and customers don't need to bring cash. It's just that there isn't really a lot of people using it right now."

Đỗ Quốc Vĩnh, owner of a smoothie stall on the street, also said a lot more people use e-wallets during promotional periods.

Nhân Dân (The People) newspaper quoted a drink vendor in District 5 as saying that ever since he accepted e-wallet payments, he does not have to worry about torn or fake notes.