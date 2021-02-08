Holding of Tokyo Games wanted by 36% in Japan poll, while 28% want it cancelled

About a third of people want the The Tokyo Games to be held this summer, according to The Yomiuri Shimbun’s recent poll.

Amid the pandemic, 8 per cent of respondents said the Games should be held with spectators, while 28 per cent said they should be held without spectators, totaling 36 per cent of people with a positive attitude toward the Games.

Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo organising committee, said on Jan. 28 that the organisers have been simulating a scenario regarding the possibility of holding the Games without crowds.

On the other hand, 33 per cent of poll respondents said the Olympics and Paralympics should be postponed again and 28 per cent want the Games to be cancelled.

When respondents were asked what they thought the infection situation would become by the summer, 56 per cent said it would remain unchanged, 37 per cent said it would improve and 3 per cent said it would worsen.

Of the respondents who thought it would improve, almost 50 per cent are positive about hosting the Games, with 13 per cent wanting the event to be held with spectators and 35 per cent without.

Among respondents who said the situation would not change, 5 per cent want the Games to be held with spectators and 23 per cent without.

Regarding vaccinations, 70 per cent said they believe more vaccinations will help contain the novel coronavirus, far higher than the 20 per cent who did not believe so.

Respondents were also asked if they would like to be vaccinated, and 18 per cent said they want to right away, 65 per cent said they want to but not right away, and 15 per cent said they did not want to.

Among people 70 and over, 24 per cent said they want to get inoculated as soon as possible, the highest percentage among all age brackets.

