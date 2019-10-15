Home-made bomb aimed to kill or maim Hong Kong police officers, force says

Radicals detonated a home-made explosive remotely on Sunday with the intent of killing and maiming police officers, the force revealed yesterday as it condemned the weekend's escalation of protest violence, during which an officer was also slashed in the neck and two others severely assaulted.

Deploring the "life-threatening, reckless and ruthless" acts of violence unleashed on the city's officers, the force also described the explosive attack as being "similar to terrorist acts around the world". No one was injured in the incident.

At a press conference, Superintendent Suryanto Chin-chiu of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Bureau, who compared the attempt to terrorism, said the intensity and range of such devices were hard to estimate and could cause serious injury. "This is an escalation of the use of explosives, with only one motive, which is to kill and maim officers in the field," he said.

A police source told the Post the device comprised of a mobile phone, a circuit board, a battery and some high-powered explosives, the ingredients of which still needed to be examined.

The use of a mobile phone showed the bomb was targeted at police, as the culprits could control the timing of the detonation.

"We are worried that this was only an experiment, as the damage caused this time was small. If you want to target a police van, you wouldn't have caused just a loud bang. They may use a larger quantity of the explosives next time," he said.

He added the bomb was believed to be an improvised one made through the mixing of raw materials, as it was difficult to get such a device into the city.

Suryanto said the explosion took place shortly after 8pm on Sunday in a roadside flower pot at the intersection between Fife Street and Nathan Road in Mong Kok. Police officers were there to clear roadblocks set up earlier by protesters.

They left their vehicle and walked about 10 to 15 metres, before they heard a loud bang and found the explosive device two metres away from the police van. The explosion left a big hole and burnt marks in the flower pot.

Suryanto said a similar device was last found during a police raid in Tsuen Wan in July, but there was no evidence the two bombs were related.

"The intensity of this explosion was not that great," he said. "It only requires a basic level of understanding of chemicals and electrical components, but a longer time of experimentation to make it."

Hong Kong has been gripped by more than four months of increasingly violent street protests sparked by opposition to the now-withdrawn extradition bill. Demonstrations have now morphed into a full-fledged anti-government movement, focusing on alleged police brutality and lack of democracy.

On Monday night, a peaceful rally attended by tens of thousands was held at Chater Garden, a rare respite from the violent clashes between protesters and police that had become more frequent and more vicious. Mobs had over the weeks attacked officers with petrol bombs and bricks and lately, begun hitting them.

Riot police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets in response and earlier this month shot an 18-year-old boy in the chest, and a 14-year-old in the leg after they were attacked.