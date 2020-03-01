Hong Kong: 60kg haul of drugs hidden in children's play mats and sports shoes

Illegal drugs worth almost $7 million were confiscated in 15 air parcels at Lok Ma Chau control point between October 23 and December 31.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Clifford Lo
South China Morning Post

Children's play mats, sports shoes, canned fruit and tins of powdered milk are among many items international drug traffickers have used to conceal drugs in the past 2 and a half months, Hong Kong customs revealed on Thursday.

Almost HK$40 million (S$7 million) worth of illegal drugs - a 60kg haul including cocaine, crystal meth, ketamine and ecstasy - were confiscated in 15 air parcels at Lok Ma Chau control point between October 23 and December 31 while being conveyed by delivery vans into the city from Shenzhen.

The parcels had been mailed from European and Asian countries.

According to the Customs and Excise Department, some ecstasy tablets were found mixed with dog food, while ketamine was concealed in sports shoes, boxes of powdered formula, and packages of meat products.

"The parcels were airmailed into Hong Kong from European countries such as France and Germany or Asian countries like Malaysia and Thailand," a law enforcement source said.

The parcels were first sent to the sorting centres of logistics companies in Guangdong before being transported into Hong Kong.

Children’s play mats, sports shoes, canned fruit and tins of powdered milk are among many items international drug traffickers have used to conceal drugs in the past 2 and a half months.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Customs officers noticed the routing and enhanced inspection at the border checkpoint in an operation, code-named Wave, since October 23.

Following the seizure, customs officers posing as delivery workers took the parcels and arrested seven people - five men and two women - and seized another 480 grams of drugs.

"We believe some of the drugs were for local consumption to meet festive demand while others were intended for other countries such as Japan and Australia," the source said.

Customs officers have enhanced inspection at the Lok Ma Chau border checkpoint. This handout photo shows suspected ecstasy tablets mixed with dog food.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post

He said the Customs Drug Investigation Bureau was probing the matter.

In Hong Kong, trafficking a dangerous drug carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a HK$5 million fine.

The department said it would continue special enforcement operations from time to time to strengthen efforts against different kinds of dangerous drug trafficking activities.

Customs confiscated 1.9 tonnes of drugs in 739 cases between January and November in 2019, with an estimated street value of HK$930 million, compared with HK$390 million in the same period of 2018.

There was a 57 per cent surge in the quantity of drugs seized, although the number of cases fell by 10 per cent.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
crime Hong Kong Drugs smuggling

TRENDING

Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Married Taiwanese actor Mike He seen behaving intimately with another woman
Elaborate ploy: Man jailed for blackmailing his ex&#039;s boyfriend over sex video
Elaborate ploy: Man jailed for blackmailing his ex's boyfriend over sex video
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Taiwan&#039;s top military chief killed in chopper crash
Taiwan's top military chief killed in chopper crash
Pope sorry for slapping devotee
Pope sorry for slapping devotee
What you really should watch to invest well in the stock market
What you really should watch to invest well in the stock market
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant
Former Thai PM Thaksin reunites with daughter on New Year&#039;s Eve
Former Thai PM Thaksin reunites with daughter on New Year's Eve
930,000 HDB households to receive GST Voucher rebate this month
930,000 HDB households to receive GST Voucher rebate this month
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution

Home Works

8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES