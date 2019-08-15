Hong Kong airport protesters apologise for disruption, 'overreaction'

Protesters in Hong Kong on Wednesday apologised for the disruption they had caused at the city's airport over the past two days that forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights, but steered clear of mentioning their attacks on two mainland Chinese men or the clashes with police.

They also appealed for understanding of their stance, with some saying they would suspend demonstrations at the airport for now.

The statement - signed and issued by "a group of fellow Hongkongers longing for freedom and democracy" - said they felt heartbroken and helpless regarding the overreaction of some protesters on Tuesday, without referring to specific incidents.

On Tuesday night, two mainland Chinese men were assaulted, detained and had their hands bound with cable ties by angry demonstrators who suspected the duo of being undercover agents. One of them was later confirmed to be a journalist with state-run tabloid Global Times.

An officer who had his baton snatched and was being beaten with it resorted to drawing his gun and pointing it at protesters.

The incidents happened on the fifth day of a mass sit-in by protesters who sought to explain to visitors the crisis triggered by the Hong Kong government's proposed extradition bill.

The bill, now suspended, would have allowed the city to transfer suspects to jurisdictions with which it does not have an extradition deal, including the mainland. Street protests have erupted since June, with demonstrators accusing police of using excessive force in response.

"Many Hongkongers are exhausted and have become paranoid after experiencing all these fears and injustice," the statement read.

It said what the protesters did on Tuesday night was an "overreaction" resulting from chronic mental pressure and "provocation" at the scene.

Regarding their earlier actions - which saw thousands of travellers blocked from checking in, leaving many stranded in Hong Kong - the group offered their apologies and promised to reflect on their strategy.

"Being stranded for three days, cancelled flights and forced changes of itinerary are not what you deserve, nor is this what we initially aspired to do," the statement read.

"For the sake of the youngsters' pursuit of freedom, democracy and human rights, please understand our difficulties."

Protesters said they were forced to take their demonstration to the airport as it had become the final safe place for them to express their views.

The administration team of the Telegram group for the airport sit in, which has more than 37,000 members, also announced a suspension of protests but not a complete end to them.

"What happened on Tuesday is not perfect but it does not mean that the sit-in is officially terminated," said the team in a message to the group.