Hong Kong bookseller who fled to Taiwan set to reopen in Taipei

Lam Wing-kee, the Hong Kong bookseller who moved to Taiwan in April - three years after claiming he had been kidnapped by Chinese agents for selling books banned across the border - says he plans to reopen his store, Causeway Bay Books, in Taipei early next year.

The shop would sell books about Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China, and cater to "free souls" so they could understand the increasingly complex situation facing the three territories, he said.

"I'm looking for premises in downtown Ximending where many locals and tourists visit," he said on Thursday.

"And I am planning to make it a space for everyone, because the bookstore is only able to open because of help from the public."

Lam was referring to a crowdfunding campaign he launched on the FlyingV platform between September and November, which raised NT$5.97 million (S$266,000) from about 2,900 people.

Under the terms of the campaign - titled "Causeway Bay Books - Reopen in Taiwan - Open for Free Souls" - he has six months to open his new store.