Hong Kong boy, 14, who suffered gunshot wound in leg arrested

A 14-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound in the leg from a live round fired by Hong Kong police has been arrested on suspicion of taking part in riots and attacking an officer, the force said on Saturday.

The boy, who was in a stable condition after an operation in Tuen Mun Hospital, was the second person to be hit by a live round since the anti-government protests began in June.

A police insider said the shot was meant to have been fired into the air and the boy was not targeted.

Video footage of the incident in Yuen Long on Friday night that circulated online showed the plain-clothes officer getting out of his private car after a quarrel with protesters. The officer pulled out his pistol after being attacked from behind by a masked man. He was quickly swamped by protesters who knocked him to the ground and beat him.

The plain-clothes officer was attacked in Yuen Long after protesters realised he was police.

PHOTO: Handout

A gunshot was heard amid the chaos, dispersing some protesters, before a petrol bomb ignited at the officer's feet. He ran away, beating out flames on his hands and legs, dropping his gun which caused the magazine to detach.

A protester was seen attempting to pick up the gun before the officer recomposed himself and took it back with force.

A separate video was circulated showing further scenes of the officer, his face streaming with blood, making a phone call and saying: "Save me. I was beaten."

A second petrol bomb was thrown at the ground where he stood.

The protesters also vandalised the officer's car and pushed it onto Light Rail tracks.

A police source said the officer, surnamed Chan and attached to the commercial crime bureau, intended to fire a warning shot into the air after he was attacked, but protesters hit his arm at the time, resulting in the injury to the boy.

"The mob ignored his verbal warning and someone suddenly grabbed Chan in a neck lock from behind. He therefore drew and readied his pistol. The mob continued the attack with metal rods. Some even attempted to snatch his pistol," the insider said.

"Although he was intending to fire a warning shot skyward, the officer's hand was deflected by the mob, which likely resulted in the injury to the boy."

The source said Chan suffered 2 per cent burns and was being treated in Prince of Wales Hospital's burns unit as he was attacked twice by petrol bombs.

According to the insider, Chan was at the scene to carry out a clearance operation with the Police Tactical Unit. Protesters surrounded his car after they realised he was police and started smashing the windows.

They hurled a petrol bomb at him for the second time after the shooting. Running from the blaze, Chan dropped his pistol on the ground.

"Notwithstanding his injury, Chan ran to pick up his pistol when he saw the mob intended to take it," the insider said, adding that the magazine with seven rounds had not yet been recovered.

Critics said the officer had hit people with his car before the attacks, but no video clips have shown the prior situation for now.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu defended the officer's actions. Lam, speaking in a pre-recorded video message, condemned recent attacks on officers. On the incident in Yuen Long, she said the officer's life was threatened by rioters who beat him and attacked him with petrol bombs, leaving him "no choice but to fire in self-defence".

Lee made similar remarks on a radio programme.

In a statement released just after midnight, police told members of the public to return any bullets or casings they found, as the officer was unable to pick up the magazine when he retreated.

"It is an offence for any person to possess ammunition without a licence. Offenders shall be liable on conviction to a fine of HK$100,000 and imprisonment for 14 years," it wrote.