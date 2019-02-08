Hong Kong cabby jailed over fatal accident five days after he got licence

The District Court in Wan Chai.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Jasmine Siu
South China Morning Post

A Hong Kong taxi driver who caused a traffic accident that killed a pedestrian just five days after getting his taxi licence was on Thursday jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for the next five years.

Cheung Tsz-hin, 24, apologised in the dock after he was sentenced on one count of dangerous driving causing death, to which he pleaded guilty, over the accident that killed Andy Yau Chi-man, 56, on June 18 last year.

But Yau's mother was dissatisfied.

"My son died and you got six months," she said.

The District Court heard the accident took place just after 3am on June 18 when Cheung suddenly steered right and hit another taxi travelling in the same direction along Nathan Road, near the junction of Kansu Street in Yau Ma Tei.

The second taxi then lost control and turned 90 degrees to mount the pavement and knock Yau down.

Kong Wai-hung, who was behind the wheel of the second taxi, said he applied the brakes but to no avail.

His passenger suffered minor injuries while Yau was trapped between his taxi and the roller gate of a nearby building.

Yau was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Jordan with an open wound to his chest and groin, as well as a fractured pelvis.

He had no pulse, heartbeat nor breath upon arrival, and was certified dead minutes later at 3.44am.

Cheung later explained he had made the abrupt turn as he was not familiar with the area and his passenger had suddenly shouted directions for him to turn right.

He had lost judgment and steered right abruptly without paying attention to the road ahead.

But his defence lawyer argued he could not have foreseen the events after the turn and stressed he had a clear record with not even a fine in the past two years of driving.

The court also heard Cheung had wanted to become a taxi driver to earn a stable income. He had since developed post-traumatic stress disorder and was given antidepressants for recovery.

District Judge Katherine Lo Kit-yee said Cheung drove recklessly but accepted the mitigation he was a remorseful man of clear record.

She also observed that the death was in part caused by the fact that the other taxi had been travelling at a high speed, though within limits.

Fifteen months' imprisonment was adopted as a starting point of sentence, before it was discounted by one-third to credit Cheung's timely plea and reduced by another four months to account for his clear record and psychiatric condition.

Cheung was also banned from driving for the next five years and asked to attend a driving improvement course by the end of the disqualification period.

Dangerous driving causing death is punishable by 10 years' imprisonment in Hong Kong.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post. 

More about

Hong Kong Accidents - Traffic death
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Several small blasts heard in Bangkok, 2 hurt
Several small blasts heard in Bangkok, 2 hurt
Woman gets 11 years&#039; jail in one of Singapore&#039;s worst cases of maid abuse
Woman gets 11 years' jail in one of Singapore's worst cases of maid abuse
The touching hospital reunion between an elderly Chinese couple
The touching hospital reunion between an elderly Chinese couple
Babysitter in Malaysia dies after running into burning house to save 2 toddlers
Babysitter in Malaysia dies after running into burning house to save 2 toddlers
Maid rescued from 4th-storey window ledge at Bendemeer
Maid rescued from 4th-storey window ledge at Bendemeer
From breakfast till late – Singapore&#039;s best hawker food
From breakfast till late – Singapore's best hawker food
You can rent a 2-storey bungalow on the rooftop of International Plaza for $15k a month
You can rent a 2-storey bungalow on the rooftop of International Plaza for $15k a month
Nets apologises for hurt caused by &#039;brownface&#039; advertising campaign
Nets apologises for hurt caused by 'brownface' advertising campaign
Durian season is coming back this National Day weekend and Mao Shan Wang prices are expected to drop
Durian season is coming back this National Day weekend and Mao Shan Wang prices are expected to drop
Baby and mother struck by falling durian in Pahang
Baby and mother struck by falling durian in Pahang
Thai girl suffers from vaginal bleeding after a leech crawled inside
Thai girl suffers from vaginal bleeding after a leech crawled inside
Is Lee Jong Suk dating Kwon Nara? Here&#039;s what their agency said
Is Lee Jong Suk dating Kwon Nara? Here's what their agency said

LIFESTYLE

New &#039;old&#039; Raffles Hotel reopens after 2-year renovation. Here&#039;s how it looks inside
PHOTOS: A look inside the new 'old' Raffles Hotel after its revamp
#JoeyJios finale: My job sent me cafe-hopping in Batam for free
Cafe-hopping in Batam: $1.50 for mains
3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
10 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law

Home Works

How to build a pet-friendly haven, just like these 7 homes
How to build a pet-friendly haven, just like these 7 homes
House Tour: Traditional Japanese house-inspired BTO flat in Tampines
House Tour: Traditional Japanese house-inspired BTO flat in Tampines
9 tips to create wellness in the home
9 tips to create wellness in the home
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
7 unexpected colour palettes that work

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
US man discovers dead baby in mother&#039;s freezer, believes it&#039;s sister from 47 years ago
US man discovers dead baby in mother's freezer, believes it's sister from 47 years ago
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband&#039;s penis
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband's penis
Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework
Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework

SERVICES