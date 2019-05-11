Hong Kong chef inflicted more than 70 wounds on wife in rage, murder trial hears

A chef killed his wife of more than 30 years by stabbing her multiple times with a pair of scissors and strangling her after she accused him of having an affair, a Hong Kong court heard on Monday.

Siu Wai-cheong, 61, inflicted more than 70 wounds on Wong Shuk-chun on December 30, 2016 at their home in Affluence Garden, Tuen Mun, the High Court was told.

Wong, 54, was apparently dead when Siu surrendered himself and led police to the couple's flat on the night of the killing, the court heard.

Prosecutor Steven Kwan Man-wai told the seven-member jury that the case arose out of a 10-year feud between the couple over money and relationships, as Wong accused her husband of meeting another woman - a claim he strongly denied.

Siu admitted to a charge of manslaughter but denies murder, saying he was under the influence of drugs when he killed his wife. But Kwan said the prosecution's case was that Siu took his wife's life with the intent to kill or cause her serious bodily harm.

In his opening submission, Kwan said the couple, who were married in 1984, had a "very poor relationship" as they regularly argued over money. He said they had slept in different rooms for more than 10 years before the killing.