Hong Kong chef inflicted more than 70 wounds on wife in rage, murder trial hears

A chef killed his wife of more than 30 years by stabbing her multiple times with a pair of scissors and strangling her after she accused him of having an affair, a Hong Kong court heard on Monday.
Siu Wai-cheong, 61, inflicted more than 70 wounds on Wong Shuk-chun on December 30, 2016 at their home in Affluence Garden, Tuen Mun, the High Court was told.
Wong, 54, was apparently dead when Siu surrendered himself and led police to the couple's flat on the night of the killing, the court heard.
Prosecutor Steven Kwan Man-wai told the seven-member jury that the case arose out of a 10-year feud between the couple over money and relationships, as Wong accused her husband of meeting another woman - a claim he strongly denied.
Siu admitted to a charge of manslaughter but denies murder, saying he was under the influence of drugs when he killed his wife. But Kwan said the prosecution's case was that Siu took his wife's life with the intent to kill or cause her serious bodily harm.
In his opening submission, Kwan said the couple, who were married in 1984, had a "very poor relationship" as they regularly argued over money. He said they had slept in different rooms for more than 10 years before the killing.
According to the prosecution, the couple had never resorted to violence until the day before New Year's Eve in 2016, when Siu claimed to have taken an overdose of pills after consulting a doctor. When he took a full day's rest and woke on the night of December 30, he asked his wife to make him food but she replied by telling him to look for his girlfriend, giving rise to yet another argument. The court heard the defendant took the scissors from a drawer in the heat of the moment, but his wife snatched them away and slashed his right wrist. Angered, Siu grabbed the scissors back and stabbed his wife five to six times, before strangling her until she lost consciousness. "The victim had asked the defendant to stop, but he said to her: 'There is no turning back. Either you die or I die,'" Kwan told the jury. Surveillance camera footage from the residence showed Siu left his block via the fire exit on his floor shortly after the killing. He threw away a plastic bag - containing his bloodstained clothes and scissors - at a garbage collection point, which police later retrieved. Under caution, Siu told police he had covered his wife's body with a blanket, and then packed some cash in his backpack, thinking of fleeing to mainland China. But he soon felt the need to attend Tuen Mun's Castle Peak Hospital - which specialises in psychiatric care - as he felt he had gone insane. But he eventually arrived at Castle Peak Police Station in the town and turned himself in. "I killed my wife. I am willing to spend 20 years in jail," he told the arresting officer under caution. A postmortem examination showed that Wong died of multiple stab wounds and manual strangulation, with injuries to her head, neck and upper limbs. A tip of the scissors was found stuck in Wong's neck bone. The trial continues. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
The trial continues.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.