Hong Kong: Chinese University president grilled by students over those arrested

Chinese University pro-vice-chancellor Dennis Ng comforts students as they get emotional after a meeting with the school’s president.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Chan Ho-him
Elizabeth Cheung
South China Morning Post

Police in Hong Kong have said they would investigate a claim of sexual assault on a Chinese University student at a detention centre after hundreds of her peers piled pressure on the school's president to condemn the alleged incident.

The statement from the force came on Thursday night after Chinese University vice chancellor Rocky Tuan Sung-chi met students who demanded more support for classmates arrested in Hong Kong's protest crisis and better security after riot police entered the campus last weekend.

Students and alumni had filled the 1,400-seat Sir Run Run Shaw Hall at the university's Sha Tin campus for a dialogue session with Tuan.

Vice-Chancellor Rocky Tuan Sung-chi (second left) of Chinese University on Thursday meets students and alumni for a dialogue session in Sha Tin. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Among those who spoke during the dialogue was Sonia Ng, who said she was arrested at Prince Edward MTR station on August 31 and later detained in San Uk Ling Holding Centre near the mainland border.

"Do you know the body search room in San Uk Ling is all dark? Do you know I am not the only one who was subjected to sexual violence?" she said.

She also challenged Tuan to issue a statement to condemn alleged sexual violence by police, removing her mask in front of the university head.

"I am willing to be courageous and take off my mask, would you also be brave and support us, and condemn police violence towards all the people arrested, including Chinese University students?" she said.

In a statement released shortly before midnight on Thursday, police said they were aware of a female student claiming she was sexually assaulted by officers when she was detained at San Uk Ling Holding Centre.

"Police accord high priority to such a serious allegation," the force stated, adding that its Complaints Against Police Office had not received any case of sexual assault related to the facility.

"We will proactively contact the [woman] and appeal to her to provide concrete evidence so that we can launch a fair fact-finding investigation as soon as possible," the statement added.

At least 32 of the university's students have been arrested during the ongoing protests, according to pro-vice-chancellor Dennis Ng Kee-pui. Ng said the university had met some of the arrested students and would provide them with the "necessary legal assistance".

During the 3½-hour session, Tuan was repeatedly questioned about the support the university provided to students.

His replies were often interrupted by angry students who chanted slogans, pointed laser beams, shouted profanities and sang protest songs.

Students prevent Rocky Tuan from leaving after the session. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Dozens of students surrounded Tuan for more than 30 minutes after the meeting ended at 9pm.

The students demanded that Tuan issue a statement condemning police brutality. Some of them became emotional and burst into tears as they accused Tuan of continuously dodging questions.

"Why is it so hard [for Tuan] to condemn police brutality?," a student said, weeping.

Tuan replied that he would issue a statement in a week and would condemn what was seen as police's sexual violence.

In his opening speech, Tuan said the government should "do more work" to resolve the many deep-rooted problems in a divided society.

He said the government should conduct "independent inquiries on various aspects" to uncover the truth behind the months of protests. He also said he hoped members of the university would unite and "sail through these difficult times".

Students and alumni on Thursday filled Sir Run Run Shaw Hall at the university’s Sha Tin campus. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"I understand that [students] are feeling emotions such as sadness, distress, fear, anger and also the feeling of powerlessness," he said. "To be frank, I share these feelings, too."

Tuan was repeatedly grilled over whether he would condemn "police brutality". He was also questioned about his stance on the controversial anti-mask law that came into effect last Saturday.

The law was not applicable on university campuses, he said, without elaborating on whether he was for or against the legislation. He also reiterated his stance of "condemning all kinds of violence", including police violence.

An alumni member appealed to students to stop using "insulting words towards principal Tuan". A non-local student asked her fellow schoolmates in Mandarin to "respect other people's views". She also raised concerns about non-local students being "attacked" on campus because of their political views.

Students aligned with the protest movement wore masks on Thursday at Chinese University dialogue session with school officials. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Other students spoke out against the incident on Sunday when riot police officers entered the university and searched five students who were putting up promotional material. No arrest was made.

In response, Tuan said the MTR Corporation had called for police because there were "acts of vandalism" at the station near the school.

He admitted that officers had entered the university, but said the school's security officers oversaw the situation. He said he hoped similar events "would not happen again".

Students said they were disappointed by Tuan's response.

A 21-year-old student surnamed Tsang said he felt "frustrated" by Tuan's comments, accusing the school official of evading many of the students' questions.

Tsang said Tuan "did not offer anything new" during the session, adding that he had hoped Tuan would promise more concrete actions for the arrested students.

Last Thursday, over 100 students stormed the university's administration building, broke the building's glass doors and sprayed graffiti on its walls as they demanded Tuan engage in an open dialogue with students.

Tuan, who later met the students at an open venue on campus, criticised students for their "disruptive behaviour".

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests Sexual Assault University Students

TRENDING

AHTC case: WP&#039;s Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang found liable for damages suffered by town council
AHTC case: WP's Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang found liable for damages suffered by town council
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Hong Kong lecturer replaced after anti-protest remarks spark tense stand-off in class
Hong Kong lecturer replaced after anti-protest remarks spark tense stand-off in class
Jho Low &#039;spotted in Hollywood&#039; but Malaysia&#039;s police chief doesn&#039;t believe it
Jho Low 'spotted in Hollywood' but Malaysia's police chief doesn't believe it
Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, 48, sends fans into frenzy after announcing &#039;engagement&#039; in video
Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, 48, sends fans into frenzy after announcing 'engagement' in video
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes

LIFESTYLE

10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries &amp; more
10 Non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries & more
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Hidden places in Bangkok that won't be crowded with Singaporeans
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags &amp; other fun activities this weekend
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags & other fun activities this weekend
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore
10 kids-friendly cafes and restaurants with playgrounds in Singapore

Home Works

Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay

SERVICES