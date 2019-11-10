Hong Kong: Chinese University president grilled by students over those arrested

Police in Hong Kong have said they would investigate a claim of sexual assault on a Chinese University student at a detention centre after hundreds of her peers piled pressure on the school's president to condemn the alleged incident.
The statement from the force came on Thursday night after Chinese University vice chancellor Rocky Tuan Sung-chi met students who demanded more support for classmates arrested in Hong Kong's protest crisis and better security after riot police entered the campus last weekend.
Students and alumni had filled the 1,400-seat Sir Run Run Shaw Hall at the university's Sha Tin campus for a dialogue session with Tuan.
Among those who spoke during the dialogue was Sonia Ng, who said she was arrested at Prince Edward MTR station on August 31 and later detained in San Uk Ling Holding Centre near the mainland border.
"Do you know the body search room in San Uk Ling is all dark? Do you know I am not the only one who was subjected to sexual violence?" she said.
She also challenged Tuan to issue a statement to condemn alleged sexual violence by police, removing her mask in front of the university head.
"I am willing to be courageous and take off my mask, would you also be brave and support us, and condemn police violence towards all the people arrested, including Chinese University students?" she said.
In a statement released shortly before midnight on Thursday, police said they were aware of a female student claiming she was sexually assaulted by officers when she was detained at San Uk Ling Holding Centre.
"Police accord high priority to such a serious allegation," the force stated, adding that its Complaints Against Police Office had not received any case of sexual assault related to the facility.
"We will proactively contact the [woman] and appeal to her to provide concrete evidence so that we can launch a fair fact-finding investigation as soon as possible," the statement added.
At least 32 of the university's students have been arrested during the ongoing protests, according to pro-vice-chancellor Dennis Ng Kee-pui. Ng said the university had met some of the arrested students and would provide them with the "necessary legal assistance". During the 3½-hour session, Tuan was repeatedly questioned about the support the university provided to students. His replies were often interrupted by angry students who chanted slogans, pointed laser beams, shouted profanities and sang protest songs. Dozens of students surrounded Tuan for more than 30 minutes after the meeting ended at 9pm. The students demanded that Tuan issue a statement condemning police brutality. Some of them became emotional and burst into tears as they accused Tuan of continuously dodging questions. "Why is it so hard [for Tuan] to condemn police brutality?," a student said, weeping. Tuan replied that he would issue a statement in a week and would condemn what was seen as police's sexual violence. In his opening speech, Tuan said the government should "do more work" to resolve the many deep-rooted problems in a divided society. He said the government should conduct "independent inquiries on various aspects" to uncover the truth behind the months of protests. He also said he hoped members of the university would unite and "sail through these difficult times". "I understand that [students] are feeling emotions such as sadness, distress, fear, anger and also the feeling of powerlessness," he said. "To be frank, I share these feelings, too." Tuan was repeatedly grilled over whether he would condemn "police brutality". He was also questioned about his stance on the controversial anti-mask law that came into effect last Saturday. The law was not applicable on university campuses, he said, without elaborating on whether he was for or against the legislation. He also reiterated his stance of "condemning all kinds of violence", including police violence. An alumni member appealed to students to stop using "insulting words towards principal Tuan". A non-local student asked her fellow schoolmates in Mandarin to "respect other people's views". She also raised concerns about non-local students being "attacked" on campus because of their political views. Other students spoke out against the incident on Sunday when riot police officers entered the university and searched five students who were putting up promotional material. No arrest was made. In response, Tuan said the MTR Corporation had called for police because there were "acts of vandalism" at the station near the school. He admitted that officers had entered the university, but said the school's security officers oversaw the situation. He said he hoped similar events "would not happen again". Students said they were disappointed by Tuan's response. A 21-year-old student surnamed Tsang said he felt "frustrated" by Tuan's comments, accusing the school official of evading many of the students' questions. Tsang said Tuan "did not offer anything new" during the session, adding that he had hoped Tuan would promise more concrete actions for the arrested students. Last Thursday, over 100 students stormed the university's administration building, broke the building's glass doors and sprayed graffiti on its walls as they demanded Tuan engage in an open dialogue with students. Tuan, who later met the students at an open venue on campus, criticised students for their "disruptive behaviour". This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
