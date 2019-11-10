Hong Kong: Chinese University president grilled by students over those arrested

Police in Hong Kong have said they would investigate a claim of sexual assault on a Chinese University student at a detention centre after hundreds of her peers piled pressure on the school's president to condemn the alleged incident.

The statement from the force came on Thursday night after Chinese University vice chancellor Rocky Tuan Sung-chi met students who demanded more support for classmates arrested in Hong Kong's protest crisis and better security after riot police entered the campus last weekend.

Students and alumni had filled the 1,400-seat Sir Run Run Shaw Hall at the university's Sha Tin campus for a dialogue session with Tuan.

Vice-Chancellor Rocky Tuan Sung-chi (second left) of Chinese University on Thursday meets students and alumni for a dialogue session in Sha Tin. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Among those who spoke during the dialogue was Sonia Ng, who said she was arrested at Prince Edward MTR station on August 31 and later detained in San Uk Ling Holding Centre near the mainland border.

"Do you know the body search room in San Uk Ling is all dark? Do you know I am not the only one who was subjected to sexual violence?" she said.

She also challenged Tuan to issue a statement to condemn alleged sexual violence by police, removing her mask in front of the university head.

"I am willing to be courageous and take off my mask, would you also be brave and support us, and condemn police violence towards all the people arrested, including Chinese University students?" she said.

[Eng Sub] A victim from #SanUkLing has first spoken up for her and other arrestees' terrible experiences.



She as a stud from @CUHKofficial asking the Uni Vice-Chancellor if he knows the difficulties faced by the students.



It's heartbreaking to watch.#HongKongProstests #MeToo pic.twitter.com/VpapN1tips — 👁 Watching You 😷 (@thetimeusedtobe) October 10, 2019

In a statement released shortly before midnight on Thursday, police said they were aware of a female student claiming she was sexually assaulted by officers when she was detained at San Uk Ling Holding Centre.

"Police accord high priority to such a serious allegation," the force stated, adding that its Complaints Against Police Office had not received any case of sexual assault related to the facility.

"We will proactively contact the [woman] and appeal to her to provide concrete evidence so that we can launch a fair fact-finding investigation as soon as possible," the statement added.