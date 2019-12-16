Hong Kong 'Christmas shopping' protests in several malls across city lead to vandalism of outlets and clashes

Read also

They vandalised a restaurant under the Maxim's chain - a popular target of protesters' ire on account of critical remarks made by the founder's daughter Annie Wu Suk-ching - shouted at diners and sprayed graffiti on the storefront.

In another incident, a small crowd surrounded a woman, pushed her around and threatened her for about 15 minutes. They accused her of taking pictures of protesters' faces, then grabbed her phone and smashed it.

The woman, who gave her surname as Ng, said she had not taken any photos of people's faces.

"What power do you have to search my identity card or phone?" she said afterwards.

"We are all Hongkongers, a family. Why do we need to give in to political conflict and deprive others' freedom? I feel some people have lost all reason."

Protesters gather in Cityplaza, a shopping centre in Tai Koo Shing. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

A 16-year-old secondary school pupil, who only gave her name as Olivia, said she hoped Sunday's protests would force businesses to cut ties with the government or police.

"Since the movement reached this stage, neutrality is essentially equal to supporting the government or police," she said, adding the force must be held accountable for its handling of demonstrations.

Clashes soon broke out as police entered to stop protesters blocking mall entrances and staircases.

Officers used batons and pepper spray on protesters, who threw projectiles and water in return.

A few arrests were made. Officers also pointed crowd-control guns at those gathered inside the mall.

As police retreated, a smoke bomb was thrown into the bus terminus outside Sha Tin railway station. The force condemned the "extremely irresponsible" act that "could have caused chaos and panic".

Similar scenes played out at Telford Plaza and Metroplaza in Kwai Fong, where protesters hurled verbal abuse or chanted slogans at diners, while disrupting the operation of restaurants.

Radical protesters vandalise a restaurant in New Town Plaza. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

There were also protests in Times Square in Causeway Bay, PopCorn in Tseung Kwan O, Cityplaza in Tai Koo Shing and Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui.