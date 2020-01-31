Hong Kong confirms 12th case of deadly China coronavirus

Hong Kong confirmed its 11th and 12th cases of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus early on Friday as hospital chiefs revealed about 87 per cent of suspected cases reported in the city were locals.
The city has received 680 reports of cases fitting the reporting criteria, including those officially confirmed.
The newest confirmed patient was a 75-year-old man living in Hong Mei House, Cheung Hong Estate in Tsing Yi, according to the city's government.
He developed a cough and shortness of breath on Jan 22, and was admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital two days later, where he now is in a stable condition, and being being treated in isolation.
His wife, daughter and son did not have symptoms, but were being quarantined in Lady MacLehose Holiday Village, authorities said.
The man had visited Shunde in Guangdong Province from Dec 30 to Jan 7, and took day trips to Macau from Jan 10 to 14.
On Thursday, sources told the South China Morning Post that the 11th confirmed case was the daughter of an elderly couple who had themselves been confirmed to be infected a day earlier.
The woman was understood to work for securities brokerage Haitong International. According to a memo issued by the company and seen by the Post, there was no risk to other employees. The woman had not returned to the office, it said, since Jan 22, when she met visiting relatives who flew to the city on Cathay Dragon flight KA853.
On that flight were the elderly couple, from Wuhan, the city in mainland China's Hubei province where the outbreak began.
They stayed in the W Hotel Hong Kong, near the high-speed rail terminal in West Kowloon. They had also been to the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong and Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong.
Dr Chung Kin-lai, the Hospital Authority's director for quality and safety, disclosed to the Legislative Council's special health panel on Thursday that about 13 per cent of the first 570 reported cases were "non-eligible people", meaning they were not Hong Kong identity card holders.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.