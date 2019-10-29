Hong Kong couples putting off their toasts after saying 'I do' amid protests

The ongoing protests are ruining the plans of Hong Kong couples who want to get married.

About 12 per cent of 729 couples who had planned to get married between now and 2021 have delayed their plans because of the social unrest that is now into its fifth month, according to a survey conducted by the popular online platform ESDlife this month.

In addition, some 1 per cent of those surveyed have cancelled their wedding banquets and other ceremonies as a result of the protests.

Still, Hong Kong couples on average plan to spend HK$369,166 (S$64,100) on their wedding, including rings, banquets and honeymoon, which is 2 per cent higher compared to a similar survey last year.

ESDLife is a joint venture between tycoon Li Ka-shing's CK Hutchison and Hewlett-Packard, which operate an online media lifestyle website to provide range of information on subjects rangings from weddings to family issues. It provides marketing and digital solution to corporate clients.