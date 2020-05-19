Hong Kong court hears woman admitting to killing her 12-year-old daughter and dismembering her body

A woman in Hong Kong has admitted to killing her 12-year-old daughter and dismembering her body in a tragic case of domestic violence caused by drug-induced psychosis.

Masseuse Cao Yan, 40, on Monday pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility after the remains of her daughter, Ho Mei-kit, were found scattered in her subdivided flat in Mong Kok on Dec 17, 2017.

Her defence counsel Andrew Raffell said: “This obviously is a very tragic, awful case.”

The High Court heard Ho was a healthy and active girl who was last seen entering her building at 6.52pm on Dec 16 after watching with her friend, Kei Kei.

Kei Kei also saw her online playing the mobile game from 9.46am to 10.51am the following day.

Kei Kei recalled that on Dec 16, Cao had appeared to be “not very happy” when Ho did not buy congee while they were out because she had run out of money, but she also remembered that Cao did not scold her daughter for that.

But at about 2pm on Dec 17, a neighbour on the same floor heard chopping sounds at the frequency of one hit per second for about 30 minutes. She recalled it went quiet for about 20 minutes before the noise resumed for another 15 minutes, followed by the sound of breaking glass and the smell of strong odour coming out from the flat.

Other neighbours noticed foul-smelling water overflowing from the flat and onto the staircase, and asked Cao to fix it.

Police were called to the scene to settle a dispute at around 9.21pm after a nervous Cao borrowed a neighbour’s phone to call “her husband” to fix a broken water pipe in the flat and refused to return the device afterwards.

Cao became emotional upon seeing the officers, crying on her knees and bumping her head against the wall and the gate of the flat.

When officers handcuffed her, they noticed her hands were bruised and stained with blood, with scratches on her fingers.

But they found nothing suspicious upon searching her empty flat.

A neighbour then told officers of a second subdivided flat also occupied by Cao.

Officers opened the second flat and found the messy, unlit premises were flooded with water.

Upon entering the shower cubicle, they found a tray filled with bloodstained water and dismembered body parts. Human tissue and bloodstains were also found inside the toilet bowl covered by a transparent board, on which there was a cooker for boiling soup containing a human head.

A forensic pathologist who later arrived at the scene found the pot was holding a large piece of the scalp with hair and skull attached, while the remaining parts of the head and brain were soaked in the toilet bowl, containing a large amount of “chilli-like particles”.

He also found organs and tissue on chairs and in the wash basin and shower tub with running water.

All these were later confirmed to be the body parts of Ho, who was believed to have died on Dec 17.

The possible causes included blunt force impact to the head, asphyxiation and sudden cardiac death, but the expert could not be sure which killed her as some of the clues were masked or destroyed by the dismemberment and the water.

Cao was arrested on the same night for murder, but she was not cautioned because she was too emotional and unstable.

The following night, she told investigators that she had married Ho’s father in Sichuan in mainland China in 2003 but the marriage did not last, and she married a Hongkonger in 2009.

She moved to Hong Kong in 2013 while her daughter stayed on the mainland until 2015, when she had a second divorce.

But it was not until two months before the incident that Ho moved in with her mother.

Cao initially refused to respond to questions on her daughter’s whereabouts and did not want to talk about the body parts.

She later revealed that she last saw Ho before 5am on December 17, when she played with her phone in the flat.

Cao also claimed to have heard voices asking her to “scold someone” and to check on her daughter, whom she then found to be sleeping.

When asked if she knew who the dead body was, she pointed to her head and said: “My head said to me it was not my daughter. A voice in my heart told me it was not my daughter.”

She added that it was this voice that told her to call her godfather for help, but she refused to provide his name.

In court, Cao huddled up close to the bars of the dock as she calmly listened to the interpreter translating the English hearing.

Senior public prosecutor Gary Leung said Cao had no previous convictions in the city, but she had a problem of using dangerous drugs.

Two psychiatrists who interviewed Cao were of the opinion that she suffered from amphetamine-induced psychosis at the time of the killing.

But Leung noted that Cao was not known to the city’s public health system, let alone the mental health system.

Madam Justice Anthea Pang Po-kam will sentence Cao on June 12, pending further psychiatric assessments.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.