Hong Kong court jails woman for using fake death certificate of business partner to claim $878,400 from insurance company

A local court has jailed a woman from mainland China for 25 months for attempting to bilk a Hong Kong insurance company out of HK$5 million (S$878,400) using a forged death certificate.

Liu Fang, 34, admitted to filing two death claims with Dah Sing Life Insurance Company on June 3, 2016, and projected herself as the beneficiary of the death of her insured business partner, who was actually alive.

But the insurance company refused to grant Liu the benefits she sought as she failed to provide the medical records of her business partner.

Later, an investigation by the city's anti-corruption watchdog found that the death certificates submitted by Liu were fake, and the man, who was supposed to be deceased, was still alive the following year.

The woman on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud at the District Court.

Judge Ernest Michael Lin Kam-hung sentenced her on Tuesday and said she had dealt a blow to the local insurance industry.

In May 2016, Liu met her business partner Hou Zhenlian and an insurance agent from Dah Sing in mainland China to discuss plans to deceive the company.