Hong Kong court rejects bid to overturn mask ban but calls for urgent hearing

A Hong Kong court has rejected a second attempt to suspend the government's anti-mask law but called for an urgent hearing as 24 opposition lawmakers filed a legal action they dubbed "the last battle between authoritarianism and the rule of law".

High Court judge Mr Justice Godfrey Lam Wan-ho refused a temporary injunction of the Prohibition on Face Covering Regulation, enacted through the city's emergency law on Saturday. The judge will give his reasons on Tuesday.

But Lam said the judicial challenge filed by the lawmakers must be heard by the end of October, an accelerated process the legislators called "a rare move". The government had initially suggested the hearing take place a year from now.

"Obviously the court also sees that this case raises extremely important constitutional issues," said Dennis Kwok Wing-hang, a lawmaker for the legal functional constituency who led the judicial challenge.

While Kwok called it a battle between "authoritarianism and the rule of law", another lawmaker Claudia Mo Man-ching said it was "the very last constitutional fight on our part in the name of law".

The lawmakers took the government to court on Sunday morning, arguing that the chief executive's move was unconstitutional.

They accused her of bypassing the legislature when she imposed the ban on wearing masks at public assemblies through a colonial law that preceded the city's constitution and human rights law.

The move "subverts the constitutional order," their barrister Gladys Li SC said in court.

Li argued the Emergency Regulations Ordinance (ERO), passed in 1922, gave the city's leader "overwhelming power". But since then, the city's mini-constitution Basic Law and Bill of Rights came in to place.

She said the Basic Law clearly stated Legco was responsible for making law, not the government as the executive branch. The court in Hong Kong had established the principle of separation of power over the years, she added.

Li warned one consequence of Lam's sweeping power under the ERO was that it allowed the chief executive to enact the extradition bill - the controversial legislation that sparked months of anti-government protests - any time she wished.