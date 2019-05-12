Hong Kong Disneyland launches holiday cards to bring joy to juniors

Anita Lai, vice-president of communications and public affairs, Hong Kong Disneyland, with holiday postcards at Disneyland, Lantau Island.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Eddie Lee
South China Morning Post

A set of four holiday wishes charity postcards featuring Disney characters, such as Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, are now up for grabs.

Also appearing in the series for good causes are teddy bear Duffy and his friends.

Fans may buy the prints for HK$10 (S$1.75) each at two outlets at Hong Kong Disneyland theme park from now until January 1, 2020, and earn a Disney character postmark by mailing the postcards there.

All proceeds from the charity postcards will go to Operation Santa Claus, the annual fundraiser organised by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK.

More than 14,000 cards have been sold in just 10 days. PHOTO: South China Morning Post
 

Anita Lai Pui-shan, vice-president of communications and public affairs at Hong Kong Disneyland, said the resort had been a long-time supporter of the year-end campaign.

"The holiday wishes postcards are one of the highlights of our charity initiatives this year," Lai said.

"It's the first time that Hong Kong Disneyland has developed merchandise items with an NGO," she added.

The postcards were created by the company's local team in accordance with existing characters and their signature outfits.

Lai said the postcards had been popular with Hong Kong Disneyland's guests, who came from all over the world.

More than 14,000 pieces have been sold in just 10 days into their launch, according to the firm.

Lai said the company had continued to increase its engagement with the community.

"We care about the community," she said. "Over the past two years, we have focused on work that could help sick children."

Her team has visited youngsters receiving treatment in hospitals.

Lai said the company wanted to bring happiness to the juniors and help create a comfortable environment for them.

"It's important that their families and carers can also benefit from our work," she said. "They may feel stressed, so we want to bring them happiness."

She hoped Hongkongers could spend quality time together with their loved ones in the holiday season.

"I hope everyone will get into the holiday spirit and feel warm," she said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

