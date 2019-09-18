Hong Kong doctor turns scalpel on himself after colleagues discuss protests

A doctor is on leave following an incident involving a scalpel at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Danny Mok
South China Morning Post

A doctor has been put on leave after he threatened to harm himself with a scalpel in an apparent reaction to a discussion among colleagues about anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

The medic from Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan became emotional during a shift on September 7 when he raised the surgical instrument to his own body, according to a hospital spokesman.

His colleagues at the emergency unit of the public hospital calmed him down and took away the blade. No one was injured.

The spokesman said the doctor did not point the scalpel at anyone other than himself, adding department management had met separately with the doctor and members of staff who witnessed the incident.

The authority did not give details on whether the doctor was agitated by the discussion from a younger doctor and a nurse on the recent human chain protests staged by secondary school pupils, who were calling for greater democracy in the city.

No other personnel in the emergency unit were affected. The incident was reported to the Hospital Authority's head office.

The hospital understood the concern from the staff and held three internal briefings, the spokesman said. The doctor has been on leave.

The incident was referred to in an online community called HA Secrets, which is used by medical personnel at public hospitals under the Hospital Authority.

A contributor to the Facebook page said the doctor was a government supporter, adding the incident was shameful for the medical sector.

It was said the doctor had threatened the younger medical staff with the scalpel and that other staff immediately took him away. The Facebook user accused hospital management of covering up a crime.

The post said the agitated doctor had been on sick leave and was being taken care of by designated personnel from the hospital.

The spokesman said the hospital would continue to provide support to staff over a different account of the case appearing online.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests Doctors/Surgeons

TRENDING

Remains found in Chin Swee flat: Toddler allegedly murdered by her parents 5 years ago
Remains found in Chin Swee flat: Toddler allegedly murdered by her parents 5 years ago
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 &amp; MBK
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 & MBK
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
Senior manager lost $1 million in &#039;inheritance money&#039; scam
Senior manager lost $1 million in 'inheritance money' scam
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict
Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday
Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday
Singapore is 2nd-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: Poll
Singapore is 2nd-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: Poll
Hong Ling doesn&#039;t want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Hong Ling doesn't want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Mum&#039;s horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Mum's horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
I tried to go plastic-free for 3 days - is it even possible to do it in Singapore?
I tried going plastic-free in Singapore for 3 days and survived
Eating alone? This Johor hotpot restaurant can &#039;matchmake&#039; you with a stranger
Eating alone? This Johor hotpot restaurant can 'matchmake' you with a stranger
&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan

LIFESTYLE

Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it&#039;ll serve instant noodles
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it'll serve instant noodles
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment &amp; other deals this week
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment & other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him

SERVICES