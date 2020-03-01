Hong Kong driving instructor, 82, arrested after van knocks down 2

In a handout photo, the vehicle driven by the elderly man was travelling downhill on Cha Kwo Ling Road.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Clifford Lo
South China Morning Post

An 82-year-old private driving instructor in Hong Kong has been arrested after his van knocked down two pedestrians in Yau Tong and one of them died later in hospital.

The accident happened soon after noon on Thursday when the vehicle driven by the elderly man was travelling downhill on Cha Kwo Ling Road.

No passenger was on board the van, which had a "learner" plate installed on it. The vehicle was used by the man to teach delivery drivers.

A police spokesman said: "The van first hit a car parked in the area and slammed into water-filled road barriers before it hit two men."

He added that the vehicle continued to roll forward, ramming through railings and mounting a pavement before coming to a stop after hitting a flower bed.

The two male pedestrians, aged 46 and 53, were sent to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong, where the older man died.

According to police, the younger victim sustained wounds on his face and hands.

The 82-year-old driver suffered no obvious injuries in the incident. Police said he complained of feeling unwell and was taken to the same hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested him for dangerous driving causing death. As of 7pm, the suspect was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong crime Accidents - Traffic road safety

